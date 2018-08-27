Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

President of United States : Statement from Vice President Mike Pence on the United States–Mexico Trade Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 07:47pm CEST

President Trump promised to fight for better trade deals - and once again today he delivered. After a year of tough negotiations, the United States and Mexico reached a trade agreement that is fair and reciprocal and will strengthen both nations' economies. Today marks a new chapter between the United States and Mexico - one built around friendship, security, commerce, and prosperity. The U.S.-Mexico Trade Agreement is a win for American ranchers, manufacturers, and auto workers. Our nations have agreed to new rules that will maintain duty free access for agricultural goods on both sides of the border. In addition, we have agreed to eliminate non-tariff barriers and take other steps to encourage more agriculture trade between our two countries. Unlike any previous bilateral trade deal, this agreement includes the strongest labor standards, and these requirements are fully enforceable. The President and our entire Administration are grateful to President Peña Nieto and his negotiating team for their good faith efforts to get this deal done. Today is a win for the American people and we look forward to working with members of Congress in both parties to swiftly approve this new trade agreement.

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 17:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:17pSEMI SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT AND MATERIALS INTER : Versum Materials to Exhibit Materials and Delivery Systems for Semiconductor Manufacturing at SEMICON Taiwan
PU
08:17pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Rise After Trump Announces Progress On U.S.-Mexico Trade Deal
DJ
08:14pTOP GROWING TRENDS SEGMENTS IN HEALTHCARE IT CONSULTING MARKET ANALYSIS, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES, KEY PLAYERS - COGNIZANT, ORACLE, ACCENTURE, INFOSYS AND FORECAST 2023 : This report focuses on the top players in global market, like Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM Corporation, General Electric (GE) Company, Siemens Healthineers, Cerner Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, NTT Data Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Epic Systems Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions
AQ
08:12pBUREAU OF RECLAMATION : Shasta Dam Visitor Center now open
PU
08:12pIPC &MDASH; ASSOCIATION CONNECTING ELECTRONICS IND : August 27, 2018 - IPC and SMTA to Present High-Reliability Cleaning and Conformal Coating Conference
PU
08:02pMEMA MOTOR & EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : Responds to Announcement of Bilateral NAFTA Deal
PU
07:57pHARTZLER : Preliminary NAFTA Deal with Mexico Positive for Missouri Farmers
PU
07:57pOFFICE OF UNITED STATES TRADE REPRESENTATIVE : Rebalancing NAFTA to Support Manufacturing
PU
07:57pOFFICE OF UNITED STATES TRADE REPRESENTATIVE : Strengthening NAFTA for Agriculture
PU
07:57pOFFICE OF UNITED STATES TRADE REPRESENTATIVE : Modernizing NAFTA to be a 21st Century Trade Agreement
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Shares Jump After News of Potential Ceconomy Deal
2World stock index at highest in over five months on trade deal
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
4Tesla shares dip 3 percent after Musk abandons buyout
5RENISHAW PLC : RENISHAW : Early cancer diagnosis The use of Raman spectroscopy in leading-edge biosensor devel..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.