President of United States : Statement from Vice President Mike Pence on the United States–Mexico Trade Agreement

President Trump promised to fight for better trade deals - and once again today he delivered. After a year of tough negotiations, the United States and Mexico reached a trade agreement that is fair and reciprocal and will strengthen both nations' economies. Today marks a new chapter between the United States and Mexico - one built around friendship, security, commerce, and prosperity. The U.S.-Mexico Trade Agreement is a win for American ranchers, manufacturers, and auto workers. Our nations have agreed to new rules that will maintain duty free access for agricultural goods on both sides of the border. In addition, we have agreed to eliminate non-tariff barriers and take other steps to encourage more agriculture trade between our two countries. Unlike any previous bilateral trade deal, this agreement includes the strongest labor standards, and these requirements are fully enforceable. The President and our entire Administration are grateful to President Peña Nieto and his negotiating team for their good faith efforts to get this deal done. Today is a win for the American people and we look forward to working with members of Congress in both parties to swiftly approve this new trade agreement.