President of United States : Statement from the Press Secretary Regarding the Visit of President Sergio Mattarella of the Italian Republic

President Donald J. Trump will welcome President Sergio Mattarella of the Italian Republic to the White House on October 16, 2019. The two leaders will celebrate the strong and enduring historical ties between the United States and Italy, which underpin our bilateral relationship. Italy is an important North Atlantic Treaty Organization ally and key to bringing stability to the Mediterranean region. President Trump and President Mattarella will discuss ways to further grow the United States and Italy's longstanding relationship and how to address common security challenges and promote shared economic prosperity. President Trump will also emphasize the importance of telecommunications security, especially relating to 5G, and fair and reciprocal trade. As part of the visit, President Trump will host President Mattarella for a reception celebrating Italian-American heritage.