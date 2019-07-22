Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

President of United States : Text of a Letter from the President to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs and the House Committee on Financial Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 06:20pm EDT

Dear Madam Chairwoman: (Dear Mr. Chairman:)

In accordance with section 303(a)(6)(A) of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended (the 'Act') (50 U.S.C. 4533(a)(6)(A)), I transmit herewith notice of a shortfall in the defense industrial base relating to production capability for Samarium Cobalt Rare Earth Permanent Magnets and of action to remedy that shortfall. The Department of Defense will take actions to develop and purchase equipment and materials needed for creating, maintaining, protecting, and expanding production capability for Samarium Cobalt Rare Earth Permanent Magnets.

I have also included my determination required pursuant to section 303(a)(5) of the Act. These proposed initiatives are essential to the national defense.

Sincerely,

DONALD J. TRUMP

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 22:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:25pLG Display to invest $2.6 billion in OLED panel plant in South Korea
RE
07:24pTrump meets with tech CEOs on Huawei
RE
06:57pHuawei's U.S. research arm sends workers packing
RE
06:20pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Presidential Determination Pursuant to Section 303 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended
PU
06:20pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Text of a Letter from the President to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs and the House Committee on Financial Services
PU
06:10pPhiladelphia Energy Solutions shutting down remaining refinery units
RE
06:03pShipping companies sue Philadelphia Energy Solutions for $600,000 in unpaid bills
RE
05:55pTEXAS ANIMAL HEALTH COMMISSION : Anthrax Situational Update (No. 3)
PU
05:50pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Staff, in Conjunction with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, Clarifies the Customer Identification Program and Beneficial Ownership Obligations of Certain Introducing Brokers
PU
05:45pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Rural Housing Service Publishes Final Rule to Encourage Single-Close Loans
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : APPLE IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY INTEL'S SMARTPHONE-MODEM CHIP BUSINESS: WSJ
2Magic Leap Set to Premiere Experimental, Spatial Computing Experience at SIGGRAPH 2019
3BANCO BRADESCO : BANCO BRADESCO : Notice to Shareholders - election of 1 alternate member to the Fiscal Counci..
4NCCAOM Announces Mina Larson, M.S., MBA, CAE as Incoming CEO
5BCI MINERALS LTD : BCI MINERALS : Quarterly Activities Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group