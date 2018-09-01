President of United States : Text of a Letter from the President to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Senate

Dear Mr. Speaker: (Dear Mr. President:)

On May 18, 2017, my Administration notified the Congress that I intended to initiate trade negotiations with Canada and Mexico. Negotiations began on August 16, 2017. Since that time, my Administration has worked hard with Mexico and Canada to reach a modern trade agreement that sets high standards for free, fair, and reciprocal trade.

I am pleased to report that in only 1 year, we have made dramatic progress toward such an agreement:

It will help American farmers by ensuring fairer market conditions and improved market access for United States agricultural products.

It will create a more level playing field for American workers - due in part to improved rules of origin for automobiles, trucks, and other products.

It will include the toughest and most comprehensive labor and environmental rules of any United States trade deal. For the first time in North America, those rules will be enforceable - and they will be strictly enforced.

It will encourage innovation by providing new and improved protections for United States intellectual property.

It will contain the strongest disciplines on digital trade of any international agreement, and will provide a firm foundation for the expansion of trade in innovative products and services.

It will create a more level playing field for American service industries, including the critical sector of financial services.

It will provide the most robust protections against currency manipulation of any United States trade deal.

It will give United States policymakers new weapons against the harmful, market-distorting effect of state‑owned enterprises on private companies.

In short, this agreement is a great deal for the American people. It sets a new tone for all trade agreements, proof of the high standard that my Administration will require of any country entering a new trade agreement with the United States.

I intend to enter into the agreement by the end of November 2018. Accordingly, pursuant to section 106(a)(1)(A) of the Bipartisan Congressional Trade Priorities and Accountability Act of 2015 (Public Law 114-26, Title I), I hereby notify the House of Representatives and the Senate that I intend to enter into a trade agreement with Mexico - and with Canada if it is willing, in a timely manner, to meet the high standards for free, fair, and reciprocal trade contained therein.

My Administration looks forward to continued collaboration with the Congress to develop legislation to approve and implement this agreement.

Sincerely,

DONALD J. TRUMP