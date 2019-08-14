President of United States : Vice President Mike Pence to travel to Iceland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Iceland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland this September on behalf of President Donald Trump.

On September 3, the Vice President will travel to Iceland, where he will highlight Iceland's strategic importance in the Arctic, NATO's efforts to counter Russian aggression in the region, and opportunities to expand mutual trade and investment. Following that, the Vice President will spend September 4-5 in the United Kingdom, where he will focus on strengthening and expanding our bilateral economic relationship following the UK's departure from the European Union, countering Iranian aggression in the Middle East and beyond, and addressing the threat of Chinese malign influence, including in the development of 5G telecommunications networks.

At the invitation of the Taoiseach of Ireland Leo Varadkar, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Ireland on Friday, September 6. The Vice President will voice the United States' commitment to maintaining peace, prosperity, and stability in Ireland by upholding the Good Friday Agreement, expanding bilateral trade and investment, and strengthening the economic relationship between our two countries.

Additional details about the Vice President's trip are forthcoming.