President's Statement: COVID-19

03/18/2020 | 07:47am EDT

Mar 18, 2020
Liberty Star Minerals
LBSR: OTCPK http://www.lbsr.us

The impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the world-wide economy continues to deepen leaving no one unaffected, whether directly or indirectly. Nonetheless, Liberty Star is continuing with all plans announced in prior releases. All parties that have accessed Hay Mountain Project (the 'Project') data are continuing with due diligence analysis.

At this time, the only impact to Liberty Star is the postponement of previously scheduled Project site visits due to international travel restrictions (the 'Restrictions') imposed both by the United States and the countries of origin. Travel and lodging service providers have been, and continue to be, very helpful with accommodating the needed flexibility to support Liberty Star's business needs while facing the Restrictions.

These site visits will be rescheduled as soon as more information is available about when the Restrictions may be modified to permit travel. We will keep you updated as these conditions change.

Until then, the entire Liberty Star team wishes the best to each and every one of you and your loved ones. The safety and health of you all is our top priority in our thoughts and prayers.

'Brett I. Gross' Brett I. Gross
CEO/President
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.

Follow Liberty Star Minerals on Agoracom, Facebook , LinkedIn & Twitter@LibertyStarLBSR

Contact:
Liberty Star Minerals
Tracy Myers Investor Relations
520-425-1433 info@lbsr.us

Update 207

Disclaimer

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corporation published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 11:46:05 UTC
