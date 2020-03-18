President's Statement: COVID-19

Mar 18, 2020

The impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the world-wide economy continues to deepen leaving no one unaffected, whether directly or indirectly. Nonetheless, Liberty Star is continuing with all plans announced in prior releases. All parties that have accessed Hay Mountain Project (the 'Project') data are continuing with due diligence analysis.

At this time, the only impact to Liberty Star is the postponement of previously scheduled Project site visits due to international travel restrictions (the 'Restrictions') imposed both by the United States and the countries of origin. Travel and lodging service providers have been, and continue to be, very helpful with accommodating the needed flexibility to support Liberty Star's business needs while facing the Restrictions.

These site visits will be rescheduled as soon as more information is available about when the Restrictions may be modified to permit travel. We will keep you updated as these conditions change.

Until then, the entire Liberty Star team wishes the best to each and every one of you and your loved ones. The safety and health of you all is our top priority in our thoughts and prayers.

