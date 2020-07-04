Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

President tells bankers to go grassroots

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/04/2020 | 04:14am EDT

In order to develop villages the banking service in the country should understand the rural economy and the needs of the people, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa emphasized.

It is a timely necessity to develop export agricultural businesses instead of waiting for foreign countries to come into fray. Mere establishment of industries alone cannot be defined as development pointed out the President adding that rural entrepreneurship centered around agriculture should be promoted.

President made these observations during a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat today (02) to review the current progress and the future activities of the Rural Development Bank (RDB).

The Government expects to achieve economic growth by developing the agriculture while properly assessing needs. President said it is vital to look at the context from the angle of the grassroots level.

In providing loans commercial banks give priority to the trading sector than to the production sector. It is the responsibility of the RDB to encourage farmers to increase their production.

The need of promoting the cultivation of Undu, maize, green grams and other varieties of grain without resorting to import them was also stressed. President said it is his wish to see that the rural banks reach the rural community and encourage farmers by setting different targets.

The loan defaulters who had taken large sums of money on a long-term repayment basis should severely be dealt with according to the law President said. He also said a mechanism should be formulated to collect debts owed to the State banks.

Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundera, Secretary to Ministry of Finance, S. R. Attygalle, Governor of the Central Bank, Prof. W. D. Lakshman, Chairman of the RDB, Mahinda Saliya, General Manager / CEO , T. Kuhan and members of the Board of Directors participated in this meeting.

Disclaimer

The President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2020 08:13:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:45aGasoline Is Cheap This July Fourth. Fuel Retailers Aren't Complaining
DJ
05:24aWHITBREAD : Special message from HRH The Prince of Wales for the hospitality sector
PU
05:05aShell CEO does not rule out moving headquarters to Britain
RE
04:14aPresident tells bankers to go grassroots
PU
04:14aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : ViiV Healthcare presents positive data from first-ever implementation research study on how best to integrate an investigational once-monthly injectable HIV treatment in US healthcare practices
PU
03:02aGILEAD SCIENCES : Presents Data Supporting a Potential Six-Month Dosing Interval for Investigational HIV-1 Capsid Inhibitor Lenacapavir (GS-6207)
BU
03:02aNEW FINDINGS ON GILEAD'S BIKTARVY® PRESENTED AT AIDS 2020 : Virtual Include Positive Switch Data in Older Adults
BU
03:01aTATA MOTORS : Automotive Sector Veteran, Sanjeev Garg Joins Praxis Advisory Network
AQ
01:36aSharp says sticking to plans to list Dynabook PC unit in FY2021
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : Presents Data Supporting a Potential Six-Month Dosing Interval for I..
2VIETNAM AIRLINES : Vietnam to sell remaining 36% stake in largest brewer Sabeco
3GLOBALDATA PLC : GLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs was top M&A financial adviser by deal value for H1 2020, says Glob..
4D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC. : D BOX TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
5CYTODYN INC. : CYTODYN : Announces Execution of Exclusive Agreement with American Regent for Distribution and ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group