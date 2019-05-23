Presidential Candidate Swalwell Embraces Blockchain Technology for Fundraising

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate, Eric Swalwell is launching a crypto donations campaign. This is particularly important as nearly 40% of millenials have owned Bitcoin

"Blockchain can change the world, if we let it. So much of our public life now exists online, and there's no reason to believe we can't extend this further into our democracy and our economy – from exercising our right to vote, to how we look at cryptocurrency," Swalwell said. "The White Company, founded by female entrepreneur Elizabeth White, is helping lead the way into that new, better, secure future. Our government and politics must keep up with the times, and the times have changed; we must study but ultimately embrace these new frontiers so that our nation never grows obsolete."

Obama' fundraising benefited heavily from social media technology and Swalwell will benefit from blockchain technology. "Politicians embraced social media and crowdfunding after Obama's success, we expect most if not all candidates will start using blockchain solutions soon." White said, "By enabling crypto donations, Swalwell not only makes it easier for them to support his campaign but also shows how he values the democratization of financial services to everyone, not just the wealthy."





"The powerfully transformative potential of blockchain is something that most voters under the age of 35 recognize," says political consultant Ron Baldwin, of Baldwin Strategies. "That cohort expects candidates and government officials to understand that fact."





Donate here: www.ericswalwell.com/Blockchain





About Rep Swalwell: Eric Swalwell, 38, announced his candidacy for President of the United States on April 8. He is a fourth-term Member of Congress from California's Bay Area who serves on the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees; co-chairs the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee; and is founder and chairman emeritus of Future Forum, a group of House Democrats that listens to and acts upon the needs of millennial Americans. He has been tech savvy from the start, from proposing the Members Operating to Be Innovative and Link Everyone (MOBILE) Resolution to let House Members participate virtually in committee hearings and vote remotely on suspension bills, to The Hill crowning him as "The Snapchat King of Congress" in 2016.

About The White Company:Founded in 2017, The White Company is using blockchain technology to connect the world of global payments and financial transactions. It is unique in the industry as it offers a complete solutions package combing stablecoins, a fiat on/off ramp, a cryptocurrency exchange, wallet, merchant processing product and a Visa or MasterCard prepaid option in 10 currencies. The White Company has exchanged over $300 million USD of cryptocurrency into real world goods with over 100,000 clients across the globe.

