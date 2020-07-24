Presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkey talk over the phone

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has spoken by phone with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey's leader sincerely congratulated his Uzbek counterpart on birthday.

The parties exchanged views on topical issues on the agendas of bilateral relations and regional interaction.

The two Presidents stressed the importance of full-scale practical implementation of the agreements reached during their meeting this February in Ankara.

A great deal of significance was attached today to the forthcoming contacts at the intergovernmental level designed to accelerate the elaboration and start implementation of joint projects in the trade, economic, investment, financial and technical cooperation.

The head of our state also thanked the Turkish leader for assistance in combating the pandemic.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan