Presidio Announces John Hanlon as Chief Revenue Officer

Presidio announced today that John Hanlon has joined the organization as its Chief Revenue Officer. Hanlon comes to Presidio from Dell/EMC, where he was SVP of Commercial Data Center Sales.

Professional headshot of John Hanlon. (Photo: Business Wire)

“John’s track record as a builder and operator of the highest performance sales organizations in our industry is unmatched,” said Dave Hart, COO of Presidio. “With John’s hiring, we are continuing our investments in our sales and services organizations to assist our customers on their IT and Digital Transformation journeys. We are excited to have John’s leadership and commitment to excellence as a part of the Presidio team. ”

John Hanlon states, “I am honored to assume a leadership role in this amazing company. My top priority is to build a customer centric sales organization that articulates Presidio’s value proposition and creates demand based on our differentiated capabilities in the market.”

John Hanlon has more than 25 years of industry and international experience in information management software, hardware and service. Since joining EMC in August 2000, he has held leadership roles including Vice President, Network Attached Storage Unit; Senior Vice President, Mid-Market Sales; and President, EMC Americas Sales and Customer Operations. Prior to Dell/EMC, John Hanlon was VP of Sales (Americas) for Parametric Technology Corporation. He also served for 7 years as an Officer in the United States Navy.

ABOUT PRESIDIO

Presidio is a leading North American IT solutions provider focused on Digital Infrastructure, Cloud and Security solutions to create agile, secure infrastructure platforms for commercial and public sector customers. We deliver this technology expertise through a full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support services including strategy, consulting, implementation and design. By taking the time to deeply understand how our clients define success, we help them harness technology advances, simplify IT complexity and optimize their environments today while enabling future applications, user experiences, and revenue models. As of June 30, 2019, we serve approximately 7,900 middle-market, large, and government organizations across a diverse range of industries. Approximately 2,900 Presidio professionals, including more than 1,600 technical engineers, are based in 60+ offices across the United States in a unique, local delivery model combined with the national scale of a $3.0 billion dollar industry leader. We are passionate about driving results for our clients and delivering the highest quality of service in the industry. For more information visit: www.presidio.com.

