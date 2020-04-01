Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Presidio Announces John Hanlon as Chief Revenue Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

Presidio announced today that John Hanlon has joined the organization as its Chief Revenue Officer. Hanlon comes to Presidio from Dell/EMC, where he was SVP of Commercial Data Center Sales.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200401005755/en/

Professional headshot of John Hanlon. (Photo: Business Wire)

Professional headshot of John Hanlon. (Photo: Business Wire)

“John’s track record as a builder and operator of the highest performance sales organizations in our industry is unmatched,” said Dave Hart, COO of Presidio. “With John’s hiring, we are continuing our investments in our sales and services organizations to assist our customers on their IT and Digital Transformation journeys. We are excited to have John’s leadership and commitment to excellence as a part of the Presidio team. ”

John Hanlon states, “I am honored to assume a leadership role in this amazing company. My top priority is to build a customer centric sales organization that articulates Presidio’s value proposition and creates demand based on our differentiated capabilities in the market.”

John Hanlon has more than 25 years of industry and international experience in information management software, hardware and service. Since joining EMC in August 2000, he has held leadership roles including Vice President, Network Attached Storage Unit; Senior Vice President, Mid-Market Sales; and President, EMC Americas Sales and Customer Operations. Prior to Dell/EMC, John Hanlon was VP of Sales (Americas) for Parametric Technology Corporation. He also served for 7 years as an Officer in the United States Navy.

ABOUT PRESIDIO
Presidio is a leading North American IT solutions provider focused on Digital Infrastructure, Cloud and Security solutions to create agile, secure infrastructure platforms for commercial and public sector customers. We deliver this technology expertise through a full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support services including strategy, consulting, implementation and design. By taking the time to deeply understand how our clients define success, we help them harness technology advances, simplify IT complexity and optimize their environments today while enabling future applications, user experiences, and revenue models. As of June 30, 2019, we serve approximately 7,900 middle-market, large, and government organizations across a diverse range of industries. Approximately 2,900 Presidio professionals, including more than 1,600 technical engineers, are based in 60+ offices across the United States in a unique, local delivery model combined with the national scale of a $3.0 billion dollar industry leader. We are passionate about driving results for our clients and delivering the highest quality of service in the industry. For more information visit: www.presidio.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:28pBOMBARDIER : Sophie Brochu appointed first woman chief executive of Hydro-Quebec
AQ
06:27pKVIKA BANKI HF. : Notification regarding changes to the alternate board
AQ
06:27pU.S. crude oil futures jump 5% at open
RE
06:27pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Funko, Inc. - FNKO
GL
06:26pCARTER BANK & TRUST : Responds to COVID-19 Pandemic with Responsible Operations and Financial Relief Programs
PU
06:26pSEMPRA ENERGY : IEnova Unit To Report First-quarter 2020 Earnings April 22
PU
06:25pBetmakers Technology Group Ltd Update on Waterhouse Agreement
AW
06:24pANAPTYSBIO, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for Southern District of California against AnaptysBio, Inc.
GL
06:23pPrecision drilling announces filing of management information circular, virtual-only annual and special shareholder meeting and proposed share consolidation
GL
06:21pGOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP : Summons for Bondholder's Meeting
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LE CHÂTEAU INC. : LE CHÂTEAU : CHÂTEAU PROVIDES UPDATE ON EXTENSION OF CREDIT FACILITIES
2SEABRIDGE GOLD INC. : Seabridge Gold Secures $14.1 Million Private Placement
3CARTER BANK & TRUST : CARTER BANK & TRUST : Responds to COVID-19 Pandemic with Responsible Operations and Fina..
4Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tilray, Inc. of Class Action Law..
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : extends coronavirus provisions for two weeks, explores more changes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group