Presidio Bank : Reports Results for the Second Quarter 2019

Presidio Bank (OTCBB: PDOB), a Bay Area business bank, today reported unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 with Net Income of $2.7 million, down from $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 and down from $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. During the second quarter of 2019, the Bank incurred $726 thousand in pretax costs related to its recently announced merger with Heritage Bank of Commerce. Net of these costs, Net Income would have increased over the first quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018. Diluted Earnings per Share were $0.41 for the second quarter of 2019 versus $0.47 for the first quarter of 2019 and $0.44 for the second quarter of 2018. Total Assets were $840 million at June 30, 2019, down $66 million from March 31, 2019 and down $13 million from June 30, 2018.

“The Bank had another solid quarter of core operating results with strong net interest margin and good expense control,” said Presidio Bank CEO Steve Heitel. “We are excited about our upcoming merger with Heritage Bank of Commerce and the ability to expand our geographic reach and product offerings.”

Financial Highlights

Total Loans Outstanding were down $7 million from the quarter ending March 31, 2019 and up $45 million from the quarter ending June 30, 2018 or 7%. Growth in Commercial Real Estate Loans was offset by declines in Construction Loans, Personal Loans and Residential Real Estate Loans. A number of bridge loans paid off during the quarter as real estate sales activity remains strong. Line of Credit utilization was 39%, up from 37% in the first quarter of 2019. Loan Originations for the second quarter of 2019 were $47 million, up from $24 million in the first quarter of 2019. Loan pipeline activity remains solid, although loan payoffs are expected to remain elevated.

Total Deposits decreased by $71 million from the quarter ended March 31, 2019. $54 million of decline was centered in three client relationships. One client brought in a large temporary deposit at the end of the first quarter that was distributed in the second quarter. A large deposit client was sold and balances transferred to the acquiror’s bank. A third client had a seasonal reduction in balances with a rebound expected in the third quarter. In addition, the Bank reduced brokered deposits by $10 million during the quarter. Despite a $59 million reduction during the quarter, Demand Deposits still account for 43% of Total Deposits.

Net Interest Income of $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 was up from $9.5 million in the first quarter. Net Interest Income was up 16% from the second quarter of 2018. Net Interest Margin declined slightly during the second quarter of 2019 to 4.61% from 4.64% in the first quarter of 2019. Loan Yields for the quarter increased to 5.54% from 5.50% in the first quarter of 2019. Cost of Deposits was up to 0.44% in the quarter from 0.41% in the first quarter of 2019.

Gross Operating Expenses were up 6% from the first quarter of 2019 and 17% from the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted for merger related expenses, Operating Expenses declined by 7% from the first quarter of 2019 and increased by 2% from the second quarter of 2018. The decline from the first quarter of 2019 was largely due to the seasonal decline in Compensation and Benefit Expense.

Year-to-date June 30, 2019 Total Revenue grew 16% over year-to-date June 30, 2018 Total Revenue while Total Expenses grew 12% for the same period. Adjusted for merger related expenses, Total Expenses grew only 5%. The Bank’s efficiency ratio was 59.9% in the second quarter of 2019 versus 57.3% in the first quarter of 2019 and 59.1% in the second quarter of 2018.

Credit quality deteriorated modestly during the quarter as classified loans increased by $3.4 million. The Classified to Capital Ratio increased to 11.8% from 8.8% due to two newly classified relationships. Total Criticized and Classified Loans still only represent 3% of Loan Commitments and 4% of Loans Outstanding. The Bank still has one non-performing loan totaling $3.7 million.

Book Value per Share increased to $15.16 per share at June 30, 2019 from $14.67 per share at March 31, 2019 and $13.06 at June 30, 2018.

“I am pleased to report that the Bank has maintained its Outstanding Rating for Community Reinvestment in a recent Federal Reserve Examination,” said Presidio Bank Chairman Jim Woolwine. “In addition, Presidio has once again been named to the San Francisco Business Times list of Top Corporate Philanthropists.”

2nd Quarter 2019 Financial Results (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Condensed Balance Sheet 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Change 6/30/2018 Change 12/31/2018 Change Cash and due from banks 13,389 18,021 -25.7 % 8,842 51.4 % 7,804 71.6 % Interest bearing due from banks 48,013 102,859 -53.3 % 130,412 -63.2 % 67,877 -29.3 % Total cash and equivalents 61,402 120,880 -49.2 % 139,254 -55.9 % 75,681 -18.9 % Investment securities 54,743 56,255 -2.7 % 41,326 32.5 % 57,925 -5.5 % Loans, net of fees 698,073 705,114 -1.0 % 653,226 6.9 % 710,939 -1.8 % Allowance for loan losses (7,463 ) (7,463 ) 0.0 % (7,325 ) 1.9 % (7,439 ) 0.3 % Net loans 690,610 697,651 -1.0 % 645,901 6.9 % 703,500 -1.8 % Premises and equipment, net 2,063 2,175 -5.2 % 2,464 -16.3 % 2,287 -9.8 % Other assets and interest receivable 31,669 29,098 8.8 % 24,373 29.9 % 23,042 37.4 % Total assets 840,487 906,059 -7.2 % 853,318 -1.5 % 862,435 -2.5 % Non-interest-bearing demand 307,648 366,381 -16.0 % 298,354 3.1 % 319,358 -3.7 % Interest bearing transaction 94,385 119,282 -20.9 % 108,338 -12.9 % 116,120 -18.7 % Money market and savings accounts 268,411 243,680 10.1 % 302,077 -11.1 % 285,245 -5.9 % Time deposits 51,916 64,363 -19.3 % 48,698 6.6 % 37,995 36.6 % Total deposits 722,360 793,706 -9.0 % 757,467 -4.6 % 758,718 -4.8 % Borrowings 10,007 9,875 1.3 % 9,961 0.5 % 9,865 1.4 % Other liabilities 12,155 9,859 23.3 % 5,152 135.9 % 5,182 134.6 % Total liabilities 744,522 813,440 -8.5 % 772,580 -3.6 % 773,765 -3.8 % Common stock 69,109 68,728 0.6 % 66,995 3.2 % 67,978 1.7 % Retained earnings 26,447 23,752 11.3 % 13,908 90.1 % 20,693 27.8 % Other comprehensive income 409 139 194.0 % (165 ) NM (1 ) NM Total shareholder’s equity 95,965 92,619 3.6 % 80,738 18.9 % 88,670 8.2 % Total liabilities and equity 840,487 906,059 -7.2 % 853,318 -1.5 % 862,435 -2.5 % Book value per share Book value per share $ 15.16 $ 14.67 $ 13.06 $ 14.21 Total shares outstanding EOP 6,331 6,311 6,184 6,241 Capital Ratios Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.9 % 10.7 % 9.8 % 10.3 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.9 % 10.5 % 9.9 % 10.0 % Tangible common risk-based ratio 10.9 % 10.5 % 9.9 % 10.0 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.0 % 12.5 % 12.1 % 12.1 %

Condensed Statement of Income

Condensed Balance Sheet (5 Quarter Data) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Cash and due from banks 13,389 18,021 7,804 9,041 8,842 Interest bearing due from banks 48,013 102,859 67,877 78,598 130,412 Total cash and equivalents 61,402 120,880 75,681 87,639 139,254 Investment securities 54,743 56,255 57,925 59,282 41,326 Loans, net of fees 698,073 705,114 710,939 668,934 653,226 Allowance for loan losses (7,463 ) (7,463 ) (7,439 ) (7,423 ) (7,325 ) Net loans 690,610 697,651 703,500 661,511 645,901 Premises and equipment, net 2,063 2,175 2,287 2,371 2,464 Other assets and interest receivable 31,669 29,098 23,042 23,366 24,373 Total assets 840,487 906,059 862,435 834,169 853,318 Non-interest-bearing demand 307,648 366,381 319,358 315,493 298,354 Interest bearing transaction 94,385 119,282 116,120 101,712 108,338 Money market and savings accounts 268,411 243,680 285,245 278,867 302,077 Time deposits 51,916 64,363 37,995 38,400 48,698 Total deposits 722,360 793,706 758,718 734,472 757,467 Borrowings 10,007 9,875 9,865 9,928 9,961 Other liabilities 12,155 9,859 5,182 5,014 5,152 Total liabilities 744,522 813,440 773,765 749,414 772,580 Common stock 69,109 68,728 67,978 67,783 66,995 Retained earnings 26,447 23,752 20,693 17,401 13,908 Other comprehensive income 409 139 (1 ) (429 ) (165 ) Total shareholder’s equity 95,965 92,619 88,670 84,755 80,738 Total liabilities and equity 840,487 906,059 862,435 834,169 853,318 Book value per share Book value per share $ 15.16 $ 14.67 $ 14.21 $ 13.59 $ 13.06 Total shares outstanding EOP 6,331 6,311 6,241 6,238 6,184 Capital Ratios Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.9 % 10.7 % 10.3 % 9.9 % 9.8 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.9 % 10.5 % 10.0 % 10.2 % 9.9 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.9 % 10.5 % 10.0 % 10.2 % 9.9 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.0 % 12.5 % 12.1 % 12.3 % 12.1 %

Condensed Statement of Income (5 Quarter Data) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) For the three months ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Interest income 10,698 10,495 10,323 9,866 9,042 Interest expense 1,037 985 812 752 707 Net interest income 9,661 9,510 9,511 9,114 8,335 Provision for loan loss - 24 16 98 - Net interest income after provision 9,661 9,486 9,495 9,016 8,335 Other income 278 311 315 279 309 Compensation and benefit expenses 3,274 3,678 3,335 3,301 3,254 Occupancy and equipment expenses 665 628 606 625 602 Data processing 438 445 420 388 400 Merger expense 726 33 - - - Professional and legal 265 176 161 145 278 Other operating expenses 583 665 503 473 571 Total operating expenses 5,951 5,625 5,025 4,932 5,105 Net income before taxes 3,988 4,172 4,785 4,363 3,539 Income taxes 1,283 1,113 1,503 870 710 Net income 2,705 3,059 3,282 3,493 2,829 Earnings Per Share Basic earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 0.49 $ 0.53 $ 0.56 $ 0.46 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.41 $ 0.47 $ 0.50 $ 0.53 $ 0.44 Average shares outstanding 6,244 6,198 6,160 6,132 6,053 Average diluted shares 6,522 6,473 6,458 6,454 6,419 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.24 % 1.44 % 1.52 % 1.60 % 1.38 % Return on average common equity 11.45 % 13.58 % 14.95 % 16.64 % 14.31 % Net interest margin 4.61 % 4.64 % 4.55 % 4.32 % 4.20 % Cost of funds 0.54 % 0.52 % 0.42 % 0.39 % 0.38 % Efficiency ratio 59.9 % 57.3 % 51.2 % 52.5 % 59.1 % Average Balances Total assets 873,108 864,060 857,104 864,605 822,750 Earning assets 839,730 831,305 829,811 836,348 795,498 Total loans 703,845 709,283 675,569 665,655 642,855 Total deposits 758,192 749,334 754,400 763,647 728,532 Common equity 94,880 91,346 87,084 83,346 79,177

Loans (5 Quarter Data) (Dollars in Thousands, unaudited) 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Commercial real estate 330,747 321,407 328,667 304,123 303,444 Land and construction 41,403 44,188 56,179 55,185 53,771 Commercial 190,626 190,307 176,179 177,747 180,783 Personal 20,723 31,429 34,738 22,505 13,709 Residential 34,003 39,507 38,357 36,552 31,011 Multifamily 81,557 79,260 77,928 73,839 71,505 Deferred loan fees (986 ) (984 ) (1,109 ) (1,017 ) (997 ) Loans 698,073 705,114 710,939 668,934 653,226 Allowance for loan losses (7,463 ) (7,463 ) (7,439 ) (7,423 ) (7,325 ) Net loans 690,610 697,651 703,500 661,511 645,901 Non-Performing Assets (5 Quarter Data) (Dollars in Thousands, unaudited) 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Non-Accrual Loans 3,746 3,746 3,746 - - Non-Performing Loans (NPL) 3,746 3,746 3,746 - - Other Real Estate Owned - - - - - Non-Performing Assets (NPA) 3,746 3,746 3,746 - - 90+ Days Delinquent - - - - - NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent 3,746 3,746 3,746 - - Quarterly Net Charge-off's - - - - - NPAs / Assets % 0.45 % 0.41 % 0.43 % 0.00 % 0.00 % NPAs & 90 Day / Assets % 0.45 % 0.41 % 0.43 % 0.00 % 0.00 % NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.45 % 0.41 % 0.43 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Loan Loss Reserves / Loans (%) 1.07 % 1.06 % 1.05 % 1.11 % 1.12 %

Net Interest Income (Quarterly Data)

(Dollars in Thousands, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 Interest Interest Average Income / Average Average Income / Average Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 80,113 $ 483 2.42 % $ 64,868 $ 389 2.43 % Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,560 80 5.79 4,897 81 6.71 Investment Securities 50,212 408 3.26 52,257 409 3.18 Loans: (2) Commercial 195,386 2,989 6.14 180,631 2,739 6.15 Land and Construction 42,537 715 6.74 53,729 889 6.71 Commercial Real Estate 325,544 4,181 5.15 325,034 4,027 5.03 Residential 34,456 530 6.16 38,349 586 6.20 Multifamily 80,984 998 4.94 78,281 951 4.93 Personal 24,938 314 5.06 33,259 424 5.16 Total Loans 703,845 9,727 5.54 709,283 9,616 5.50 Total Earning Assets 839,730 10,698 5.11 831,305 10,495 5.12 Allowance for loan losses (7,463 ) (7,463 ) Cash and cash equivalents 10,766 10,760 Other assets 30,075 29,458 Total Assets $ 873,108 $ 864,060 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing NOW deposits $ 104,364 $ 117 0.45 % $ 110,416 $ 105 0.38 % Money market deposits 259,619 477 0.74 254,365 438 0.70 Savings deposits 3,484 2 0.28 3,506 2 0.26 Certificates and other time deposits 59,318 230 1.55 57,877 211 1.48 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 426,785 826 0.78 426,164 756 0.72 Borrowings 9,893 211 8.55 12,641 229 7.33 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 436,678 1,037 0.95 438,805 985 0.91 Noninterest-bearing deposits 331,407 323,170 Other liabilities 10,143 10,739 Total Liabilities 778,228 772,714 Stockholders' Equity 94,880 91,346 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 873,108 $ 864,060 Net Interest Income $ 9,661 $ 9,510 Net Interest Margin 4.61 % 4.64 % Cost of Funds 0.54 % 0.52 % Cost of Deposits 0.44 % 0.41 %

Net Interest Income (Annual Data)

(Dollars in Thousands, unaudited) For the Six Months Ended 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Interest Interest Average Income / Average Average Income / Average Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 72,533 $ 872 2.42 % $ 128,478 $ 1,071 1.68 % Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,230 161 6.22 4,731 153 6.52 Investment Securities 51,229 817 3.22 9,722 108 2.25 Loans: (2) Commercial 188,049 5,729 6.14 194,728 5,189 5.37 Land and Construction 48,102 1,603 6.72 49,329 1,588 6.49 Commercial Real Estate 325,291 8,209 5.09 283,420 6,862 4.88 Residential 36,392 1,115 6.18 31,941 838 5.29 Multifamily 79,640 1,949 4.94 64,993 1,484 4.60 Personal 29,075 738 5.12 14,557 319 4.41 Total Loans 706,549 19,343 5.52 638,968 16,280 5.14 Total Earning Assets 835,541 21,193 5.12 781,899 17,612 4.54 Allowance for loan losses (7,463 ) (7,272 ) Cash and cash equivalents 10,763 9,418 Other assets 29,768 24,629 Total Assets $ 868,609 $ 808,674 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing NOW deposits $ 107,373 $ 222 0.42 % $ 109,885 $ 108 0.20 % Money market deposits 257,006 915 0.72 247,683 444 0.36 Savings deposits 3,495 5 0.27 3,829 4 0.20 Certificates and other time deposits 58,602 441 1.52 49,978 216 0.88 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 426,476 1,583 0.75 411,375 772 0.38 Borrowings 11,260 439 7.85 10,074 422 8.45 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 437,736 2,022 0.93 421,449 1,194 0.57 Noninterest-bearing deposits 327,312 304,502 Other liabilities 10,438 4,832 Total Liabilities 775,486 730,783 Stockholders' Equity 93,123 77,891 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 868,609 $ 808,674 Net Interest Income $ 19,171 $ 16,418 Net Interest Margin 4.63 % 4.23 % Cost of Funds 0.53 % 0.33 % Cost of Deposits 0.42 % 0.22 %

About Presidio Bank

Presidio Bank provides business banking services to small and mid-size businesses, including professional service firms, real estate developers and investors, and not-for-profit organizations, and to their owners who desire personalized, responsive service with access to local decision makers. Presidio Bank offers clients the resources of a large bank combined with the personalized services of a neighborhood bank. Presidio Bank is headquartered in San Francisco, California and currently operates five banking offices in San Francisco, Walnut Creek, San Rafael, San Mateo and Palo Alto. More information is available at www.presidiobank.com. Presidio Bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. These statements are identifiable by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. The risks and uncertainties that may affect the operations, performance, development, growth projections and results of Presidio Bank’s business include, but are not limited to, the growth of the economy, interest rate movements, timely development by Presidio Bank of technology enhancements for its products and operating systems, the impact of competitive products, services and pricing, client-based requirements, Congressional legislation, changes in regulatory or generally accepted accounting principles and similar matters. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements which are subject to influence by the named risk factors and unanticipated future events. Actual results, accordingly, may differ materially from management expectations.

