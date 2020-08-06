Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Presidio Grows Their Market Leading Cloud Solutions With the Acquisition of CODA Global

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 02:44pm EDT

Presidio, Inc., a leading North American IT solutions provider, announced today that it has acquired Coda Global. Coda offers a comprehensive suite of cloud consulting services with expertise in cloud migration, cloud-native application development, DevOps, big data enablement, and machine learning with advanced analytics.

Coda helps companies achieve their business objectives for agility, scalability and mobility by providing expertise that accelerates their cloud-native transformation. Using its unique DevOptimized™ approach, Coda works with customers of all sizes, from startups to enterprise-level companies worldwide, to bring groundbreaking ideas to market faster by leveraging the benefits of cloud computing. Coda’s cloud-native consulting expertise guides organizations through every stage of their cloud journey, fitting them with technology solutions that meet their current business needs while giving them the ability to scale as their business grows. From modernizing existing applications to migrating legacy apps to the cloud to custom application development, Coda positions its clients for unrestricted innovation.

“We are excited about providing even greater value to clients, as our organizations share a core business model, complementary competencies, and common culture and values” says Sam Fatigato, CEO, Coda Global. “Being sales-led with a focus on top level engineering, having a track record of high levels of customer satisfaction, and possessing the ability to deliver real Business and IT services and solutions to our clients, has been a hallmark of both Presidio and Coda through the years.”

Bob Cagnazzi, CEO, Presidio states, “By combining the deep skills and management depth that Coda brings to the table with the tremendous expertise of the existing Presidio solutions portfolio in cloud, security and digital infrastructure we can now provide clients with a comprehensive agile, secure, hybrid-cloud infrastructure platform that is not only agile and high performing, but also secure throughout. We believe our clients will see immediate benefits from this winning combination.”

Presidio enables its clients take cloud strategy and adoption to the next level. By closely aligning its services and solutions with strategic partners, Presidio offers cloud strategy, architecture, and implementation services along with application rationalization and migration across the hybrid cloud data center environment.

About Coda Global

To learn more about Coda Global and how to accelerate your journey to the cloud visit: www.coda.global

About Presidio

Presidio is a leading North American IT solutions provider focused on Digital Infrastructure, Cloud, and Security solutions to create agile, secure infrastructure platforms for customers. We deliver this technology expertise through a full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support services including strategy, consulting, implementation, and design. By taking the time to deeply understand how our clients define success, we help them harness technology advances, simplify IT complexity, and optimize their environments today while enabling future applications, user experiences, and revenue models. As of June 30, 2020, we serve approximately 7,900 middle-market, large, and government organizations across a diverse range of industries. Approximately 2,900 Presidio professionals, including more than 1,600 technical engineers, are based in 60+ offices across the United States in a unique, local delivery model combined with the national scale of a $3.0 billion-dollar industry leader. We are passionate about driving results for our clients and delivering the highest quality of service in the industry. For more information visit: www.presidio.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:59pMALVERN BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:59pCROWN MINING : Completes $350,000 private placement (pdf)
PU
02:57pMICROSOFT : U.S. Senate votes to ban TikTok app on government devices
RE
02:57pFARMERS NATIONAL BANC : OH/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:57p INNOPHOS ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF WHITEPAPER : “Proven Mineral Chelation” and Launch of Three Additional Chelamax® Minerals
BU
02:56pAIRBUS : shareholders in U.S. file fraud lawsuit over disclosures, corruption probes
RE
02:55pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:55pPRIMELENDING : Named a FORTUNE Best Workplace for Millennials™
BU
02:54pE-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED : Announces June 30, 2020 Financial Results
AQ
02:54pSEMA SURVEY : Industry Outlook and Sales Projections Continues to Improve
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. steps up campaign to purge 'untrusted' Chinese apps
2OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION : Singapore lender DBS profit skids 22% but pandemic-hit business steadyi..
3SAVILLS PLC : Britain's Savills hurt by lockdown curbs on property visits
4AXA : AXA : 2020-08-06-AXA-1H20 Earnings
5DE LA RUE PLC : DE LA RUE : 2020 AGM Statement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group