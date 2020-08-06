Presidio Grows Their Market Leading Cloud Solutions With the Acquisition of CODA Global

Presidio, Inc., a leading North American IT solutions provider, announced today that it has acquired Coda Global. Coda offers a comprehensive suite of cloud consulting services with expertise in cloud migration, cloud-native application development, DevOps, big data enablement, and machine learning with advanced analytics.

Coda helps companies achieve their business objectives for agility, scalability and mobility by providing expertise that accelerates their cloud-native transformation. Using its unique DevOptimized™ approach, Coda works with customers of all sizes, from startups to enterprise-level companies worldwide, to bring groundbreaking ideas to market faster by leveraging the benefits of cloud computing. Coda’s cloud-native consulting expertise guides organizations through every stage of their cloud journey, fitting them with technology solutions that meet their current business needs while giving them the ability to scale as their business grows. From modernizing existing applications to migrating legacy apps to the cloud to custom application development, Coda positions its clients for unrestricted innovation.

“We are excited about providing even greater value to clients, as our organizations share a core business model, complementary competencies, and common culture and values” says Sam Fatigato, CEO, Coda Global. “Being sales-led with a focus on top level engineering, having a track record of high levels of customer satisfaction, and possessing the ability to deliver real Business and IT services and solutions to our clients, has been a hallmark of both Presidio and Coda through the years.”

Bob Cagnazzi, CEO, Presidio states, “By combining the deep skills and management depth that Coda brings to the table with the tremendous expertise of the existing Presidio solutions portfolio in cloud, security and digital infrastructure we can now provide clients with a comprehensive agile, secure, hybrid-cloud infrastructure platform that is not only agile and high performing, but also secure throughout. We believe our clients will see immediate benefits from this winning combination.”

Presidio enables its clients take cloud strategy and adoption to the next level. By closely aligning its services and solutions with strategic partners, Presidio offers cloud strategy, architecture, and implementation services along with application rationalization and migration across the hybrid cloud data center environment.

About Coda Global

To learn more about Coda Global and how to accelerate your journey to the cloud visit: www.coda.global

About Presidio

Presidio is a leading North American IT solutions provider focused on Digital Infrastructure, Cloud, and Security solutions to create agile, secure infrastructure platforms for customers. We deliver this technology expertise through a full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support services including strategy, consulting, implementation, and design. By taking the time to deeply understand how our clients define success, we help them harness technology advances, simplify IT complexity, and optimize their environments today while enabling future applications, user experiences, and revenue models. As of June 30, 2020, we serve approximately 7,900 middle-market, large, and government organizations across a diverse range of industries. Approximately 2,900 Presidio professionals, including more than 1,600 technical engineers, are based in 60+ offices across the United States in a unique, local delivery model combined with the national scale of a $3.0 billion-dollar industry leader. We are passionate about driving results for our clients and delivering the highest quality of service in the industry. For more information visit: www.presidio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005910/en/