Presidio Residential Capital Closes 16 Real Estate Transactions Totaling 845 Homes in 2018

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio Residential Capital showed a resilient investment presence in major Western U.S. markets in 2018, funding 16 new residential projects totaling 845 homes.



“Key to our success is our dedication and commitment to our long-term relationships with our joint venture partners,” said Don Faye, principal at Presidio Residential Capital. “Our ultimate goal is to offer quality homes for interested buyers located throughout the Western United States.”

In 2018, Presidio and its building partners sold 1,078 homes and closed just over 1,300 units throughout the joint ventures’ real estate portfolio.

Since the company’s inception, Presidio Residential Capital has infused more than $1 billion into the residential real estate market to capitalize the housing industry. In 2019, the firm’s goal is to fund an additional $50 million in joint venture equity to residential homebuilders with projects located in the Western United States. Presidio currently has investments located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho and Washington totaling just over 6,500 homes that are for sale, under construction or in the process of entitlement or development.

“We also want to congratulate Presidio’s dedicated team of real estate professionals on our company’s continued success,” said Paul Lucatuorto, principal at Presidio Residential Capital. “This year, we are continuing to work with our business partners on home sales with the goal of exceeding 1,000 homes in 2019.”

About Presidio Residential Capital

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm’s goal is to invest in excess of $50 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado, Washington and Idaho with current committed capital of $500 million focused on 75 projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

