Presight Capital : Raises $80M USD and Successfully Closes its First Fund, Presight Global Venture Opportunities Fund

Presight Capital is pleased to announce the successful closing of its first fund, Presight Global Venture Opportunities Fund, with a volume of 80 million USD. Due to high demand, the original target volume of 50 million USD was increased to 80 million USD, and the fund, which was scheduled to close on August 31st, closed early on July 31st.

Presight Capital is the international venture arm of Apeiron Investment Group, the family office of German entrepreneur and investor Christian Angermayer. Angermayer founded Presight with Fabian Hansen early this year. Through Presight, this will be the first time Apeiron will be managing outside money.

Presight Global Venture Opportunities Fund will invest mainly in the United States and selectively in Asia and Europe. The sector-agnostic fund will focus on early stage venture rounds.

Having contributed 20 million USD, Apeiron Investment Group is the largest limited partner in the fund. Other investors include renowned global family offices and institutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005508/en/