Press Brakes Market 2020-2024 | Increase in Demand for CNC Press Brakes to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the press brakes market and it is poised to grow by USD 379.37 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005070/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Press Brakes Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. EUROMAC Spa, Gasparini Industries Srl, Mitsubishi Corp., Prada Nargesa SL and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in demand for CNC press brakes will offer immense growth opportunities, the emergence of used and refurbished press brakes will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increase in demand for CNC press brakes has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the emergence of used and refurbished press brakes might hamper market growth.
Press Brakes Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Press Brakes Market is segmented as below:
Product
-
Hydraulic
-
Mechanical
-
Pneumatic
-
Servo-electric
Application
-
Automotive Industry
-
General Machinery
-
Transportation Equipment
-
Precision Engineering
-
Others
Geographic segmentation
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
MEA
-
North America
-
South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40472
Press Brakes Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our press brakes market report covers the following areas:
-
Press Brakes Market size
-
Press Brakes Market trends
-
Press Brakes Market industry analysis
This study identifies incorporation of press brakes with IOT as one of the prime reasons driving the press brakes market growth during the next few years.
Press Brakes Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the press brakes market, including some of the vendors such as EUROMAC Spa, Gasparini Industries Srl, Mitsubishi Corp., Prada Nargesa SL and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the press brakes market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Press Brakes Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist press brakes market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the press brakes market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the press brakes market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of press brakes market vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
2.1 Preface
-
2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
-
Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2019
-
Market outlook
-
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
-
Market segmentation by product
-
Comparison by product
-
Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Pneumatic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Servo-electric - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
-
Market segmentation by application
-
Comparison by application
-
Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
General machinery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Transportation equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by application
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
-
Incorporation of press brakes with IoT
-
Development of robotic arms for press brake
-
Prevalence of 3D-printed press brake tools
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
ADIRA Metal-Forming Solutions SA
-
Amada Holdings Co. Ltd.
-
Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC
-
CINCINNATI Inc.
-
Dimeco Group
-
EUROMAC Spa
-
Gasparini Industries Srl
-
Mitsubishi Corp.
-
Prada Nargesa SL
-
TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG
PART 15: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
-
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005070/en/