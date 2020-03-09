Press Brakes Market 2020-2024 | Increase in Demand for CNC Press Brakes to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the press brakes market and it is poised to grow by USD 379.37 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Press Brakes Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. EUROMAC Spa, Gasparini Industries Srl, Mitsubishi Corp., Prada Nargesa SL and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in demand for CNC press brakes will offer immense growth opportunities, the emergence of used and refurbished press brakes will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increase in demand for CNC press brakes has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the emergence of used and refurbished press brakes might hamper market growth.

Press Brakes Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Press Brakes Market is segmented as below:

Product

Hydraulic

Mechanical

Pneumatic

Servo-electric

Application

Automotive Industry

General Machinery

Transportation Equipment

Precision Engineering

Others

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Press Brakes Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our press brakes market report covers the following areas:

Press Brakes Market size

Press Brakes Market trends

Press Brakes Market industry analysis

This study identifies incorporation of press brakes with IOT as one of the prime reasons driving the press brakes market growth during the next few years.

Press Brakes Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the press brakes market, including some of the vendors such as EUROMAC Spa, Gasparini Industries Srl, Mitsubishi Corp., Prada Nargesa SL and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the press brakes market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Press Brakes Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist press brakes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the press brakes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the press brakes market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of press brakes market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Hydraulic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pneumatic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Servo-electric - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

General machinery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Transportation equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Precision engineering - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Incorporation of press brakes with IoT

Development of robotic arms for press brake

Prevalence of 3D-printed press brake tools

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ADIRA Metal-Forming Solutions SA

Amada Holdings Co. Ltd.

Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC

CINCINNATI Inc.

Dimeco Group

EUROMAC Spa

Gasparini Industries Srl

Mitsubishi Corp.

Prada Nargesa SL

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

