Press Conference: Groundbreaking Investments in California's Central Valley to Unleash Latino Civic and Economic Power to be Announced

Latino Community Foundation partners with The James Irvine Foundation to award $1 million to 37 grassroots organizations

The Latino Community Foundation (LCF) is holding a press conference today, Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Arte Américas, 1630 Van Ness Ave. in Fresno, to announce a timely and critical investment in California’s Central Valley. The new “Roots of Latino Power” initiative will invest in Latino-led organizations working on the frontlines of creating opportunities for Latino families and youth to thrive as civic leaders. Nearly 50% of the population in the Central Valley are Latino and they are the driving force of the economy, this initiative will aim to ensure that they also benefit from economic growth in the region.

The Latino Community Foundation, in partnership with The James Irvine Foundation, will invest $1 million in 37 Latino-led organizations across the Valley over this next year. Please see below for a complete list of organizations receiving grant funding. These organizations will also receive technical support from nationally recognized coaches on communications and fundraising. The ultimate goal is to build a network of Latino-led organizations driving positive change for families and building civic and economic power in the region.

“This is one of the most important investments for the Latino Community Foundation. We strongly believe in the visionary leadership of our grassroots leaders and youth. Investing to amplify their power and advance their vision will have a transformative impact on the present and future of the Valley,” said Jacqueline Martinez-Garcel, CEO of LCF. “The Central Valley remains one of the fastest growing regions in California, with Latinos leading the way. It is imperative to invest in their leadership because only then will everyone win across the state.”

“The James Irvine Foundation’s goal is a California where all low-income workers have the power to advance economically,” said Don Howard, CEO of The James Irvine Foundation. “This investment represents an important step in that direction, and we are proud to partner with the Latino Community Foundation and others to ensure the residents of the Central Valley have the opportunities to thrive economically and as civic leaders.”

About Latino Community Foundation:

The Latino Community Foundation is on a mission to unleash the power of Latinos in California by investing in Latino-led organizations dedicated to the transformation of their communities. LCF has the largest network of Latino philanthropists in the country and has invested millions of dollars in improving the livelihood of Latino families. It is the only statewide foundation solely focused on investing in Latino youth and families in California. To learn more, please visit our website.

Organizations receiving Latino Community Foundation (LCF)

“Roots of Latino Power” grants, by region & county:

Central Valley (organizations with offices Valley-wide):

Kern County:

Fresno County:

Madera County:

Merced County:

Delhi Parent Committee

Kings County:

San Joaquin County:

Stanislaus County:

Tulare County:

Organizations receiving funding through the LCF’s Latino Giving Circles:

View the California Latino Power Map here. The California Latino Power Map is a free, interactive online mapping and data tool created by LCF and Measure of America, a nonpartisan research and advocacy initiative of the Social Science Research Council. The California Latino Power Map showcases the most comprehensive list of Latino-led nonprofits in California and presents the challenges and opportunities communities face through a wide range of well-being indicators.

