Press Ganey : Honors Top Performers and Key Industry Contributors at 2019 National Client Conference

Recipients announced for Physician of the Year, Nurse of the Year, Team of the Year, Pediatric Excellence Award, Safety Champion Award, and inaugural Culture of Engagement and Transformation awards

Press Ganey today announced the recipients of seven prestigious awards—Physician of the Year, Nurse of the Year, Team of the Year, Pediatric Excellence Award, and Safety Champion Award, along with the inaugural Culture of Engagement and Transformation awards—at its 2019 National Client Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Press Ganey presented the Physician of the Year Award to Brian Kaminski, MD, Vice President of Quality & Patient Safety at ProMedica Health System. Press Ganey recognized Dr. Kaminski for his passion and commitment to improving the safety and experience of patient care every day. Dr. Kaminski works tirelessly with patients, families, and colleagues to provide education, guidance, and support for managing pain in a responsible and safe manner. He has also spearheaded a redesigned safety culture at ProMedica that has created a unified strategy and resulted in the adoption of High Reliability standards across the care continuum.

This year’s Nurse of the Year Award was presented to Lindsay Norris, Oncology Clinical Nurse Coordinator at University of Kansas Health System. This award recognizes the contributions of an outstanding direct-care nurse who has demonstrated a commitment to care innovation, transformation, and collaboration to support an exceptional patient experience. Norris is being honored for her service as a local, national, and international advocate for cancer patients and oncology nurses. A cancer survivor herself, Norris is a shining representative of the heart and spirit of oncology nursing and her story serves as a bridge between patients and nurses through the delivery of empathic care.

Press Ganey’s Team of the Year Award was given to Covenant HealthCare Emergency Care Center for its unique and purposeful “One Team Approach.” This approach embodies patient-centered care by requiring that physicians and nurses enter a patient’s room together, resulting in enhanced communication and expectations for care, caregiver alignment, and patient engagement.

The Pediatric Excellence Award was presented to Cohen Children’s Medical Center for its innovative work in ambulatory surgery. This award honors a hospital or unit that has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to exceptional delivery of pediatric care. Recognizing that even the most routine surgeries can be frightening for children and families, the team at Cohen Children’s sought to reduce suffering and anxiety by leveraging the role of Nurse Practitioner to serve as the central and continuous point of contact throughout the care journey, creating a focal point between the patient, family, and care team.

The Kerry Johnson Safety Champion Award was presented to Patty Atkins, RN, Vice President of Quality & Safety at Sharp HealthCare. As a leader in the Safety Movement, Atkins has served as a strong advocate for establishing methods, materials, and approaches to build High Reliability practices. Through the efforts of Atkins and her team, Sharp has seen a substantial reduction in serious preventable harm.

One of two new awards this year, the Culture of Engagement Award was given to Novant Health. This award recognizes the dedication and commitment of one outstanding organization in building an engaged culture. Novant was selected for its purpose-driven approach to creating a team of caregivers who are inspired and united by their passion to care for each other, their patients, and their communities.

Also new this year, the Transformation Award was presented to Intermountain Healthcare for leading the industry in enterprise-wide transformation through innovative operations that leverage interdependencies across functional areas to accelerate the delivery of safe, high-quality, patient-centered care. Intermountain has successfully translated the strategic vision of President and CEO Dr. Marc Harrison into action, leveraging data to drive improvement and align its culture to a singular mission.

“We are pleased to honor our 2019 award winners for their incredible contributions to improving care. These distinguished individuals and organizations have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to transforming care through their passion and innovation,” said Patrick T. Ryan, Executive Chairman, Press Ganey. “The accomplishments of our clients are truly remarkable, and we are proud to partner with them to accelerate transformation and support the delivery of safe, high-quality, patient-centered care.”

Press Ganey also announced the recipients of its Pinnacle of Excellence, NDNQI®, Success Story, and Guardian of Excellence awards, recognizing in total more than 200 organizations for their superior performance in consistently delivering exceptional patient care.

The annual Press Ganey National Client Conference draws more than 3,400 health care executives, physicians, nurses, and other professionals from across the country to learn and collaboratively explore paths toward more patient-centered care. This year’s theme, Accelerating Transformation, reflects the industry call to action to align teams around the shared mission of improving the safety, quality, and experience of care and celebrates the continued partnerships between Press Ganey and its clients.

