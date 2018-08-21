Press Ganey : Identifies Targeted Metrics and Incentives to Achieve Organizational Transformation

Press Ganey today released its white paper, Driving Organizational
Transformation: Metrics and Incentives. The report provides a
practical approach for health care boards and senior leaders to use
targeted metrics and thoughtful incentives to drive a comprehensive
transformation strategy. In determining the most meaningful performance
metrics and incentives required to compete in the new health care
marketplace, Press Ganey leveraged feedback from its extensive client
base and collected input from 139 CEOs, presidents and other senior
leaders of top-performing health care organizations.
“Health care organizations are under intense pressure to remodel care
delivery in ways that enhance value for patients as efficiently as
possible,” said Patrick T. Ryan, Chief Executive Officer, Press Ganey.
“To achieve this transformation, leaders must take an integrated
approach to developing performance metrics and incentives that can both
guide the organization on its journey to excellence and help drive
workforce engagement to sustain improvement over time.”
This report provides specific, actionable recommendations for the
following:
-
Building balanced scorecards that incorporate the measures that board
members and senior leaders need to monitor performance and progress
across critical areas
-
Using financial and nonfinancial incentives to drive engagement in
efforts to achieve the overarching goal of safe, high-quality care
that meets patients’ needs
“Balanced scorecards and thoughtful use of incentives can hasten an
organization’s progress toward enterprise transformation,” said Thomas
H. Lee, Chief Medical Officer, Press Ganey. “Developing these critical
tools enables organizations to achieve the collective accountability
that not only helps leaders focus on short- and long-term goals, but
also provides the foundation necessary to provide safe, high-quality,
patient-centered care.”
A copy of Driving Organizational Transformation: Metrics and
Incentives is available for download.
About Press Ganey
Press
Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement
more than 30 years ago. Today, Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of
solutions that enable enterprise transformation across the patient
journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a
foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety,
clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The
company works with more than 33,000 health care facilities in its
mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to
improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.
