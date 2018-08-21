Press Ganey : Identifies Targeted Metrics and Incentives to Achieve Organizational Transformation

White Paper Introduces an Integrated Approach to Balanced Scorecards and Strategic Incentives to Support Accelerated Improvement

Press Ganey today released its white paper, Driving Organizational Transformation: Metrics and Incentives. The report provides a practical approach for health care boards and senior leaders to use targeted metrics and thoughtful incentives to drive a comprehensive transformation strategy. In determining the most meaningful performance metrics and incentives required to compete in the new health care marketplace, Press Ganey leveraged feedback from its extensive client base and collected input from 139 CEOs, presidents and other senior leaders of top-performing health care organizations.

“Health care organizations are under intense pressure to remodel care delivery in ways that enhance value for patients as efficiently as possible,” said Patrick T. Ryan, Chief Executive Officer, Press Ganey. “To achieve this transformation, leaders must take an integrated approach to developing performance metrics and incentives that can both guide the organization on its journey to excellence and help drive workforce engagement to sustain improvement over time.”

This report provides specific, actionable recommendations for the following:

Building balanced scorecards that incorporate the measures that board members and senior leaders need to monitor performance and progress across critical areas

Using financial and nonfinancial incentives to drive engagement in efforts to achieve the overarching goal of safe, high-quality care that meets patients’ needs

“Balanced scorecards and thoughtful use of incentives can hasten an organization’s progress toward enterprise transformation,” said Thomas H. Lee, Chief Medical Officer, Press Ganey. “Developing these critical tools enables organizations to achieve the collective accountability that not only helps leaders focus on short- and long-term goals, but also provides the foundation necessary to provide safe, high-quality, patient-centered care.”

A copy of Driving Organizational Transformation: Metrics and Incentives is available for download.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement more than 30 years ago. Today, Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enable enterprise transformation across the patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 33,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

