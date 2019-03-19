Press Ganey : Launches Blueprint for Transformational Change, “Translating Strategy Into Action”

White Paper Presents Approach to Achieving Enterprise-Wide Improvement

Press Ganey today released its 2019 Strategic Insights white paper, Accelerating Transformation: Translating Strategy Into Action. The special report outlines the key considerations for creating a transformational road map and presents the steps needed to build an organizational culture and purpose-driven workforce to achieve exceptional patient-centered care. New research from Press Ganey provides additional insight into the pivotal role of culture and the importance of developing operational models that acknowledge the positive relationships across safety, quality, patient experience, and workforce engagement.

“There is no shortcut or ‘easy button’ on the journey to delivering patient-centered care,” said Patrick T. Ryan, Executive Chairman, Press Ganey. “For health care transformation to occur, leaders must gain a deep understanding of patients’ and caregivers’ needs and establish an integrated strategy to meet those needs reliably every day. An aligned culture working toward a shared vision is the single most important aspect to achieving transformation.”

The report provides health care leaders with a road map for creating an organizational structure to accelerate transformation. The steps are as follows.

Align under one enterprise-wide transformational vision

Build a change-ready culture by engaging the workforce and empowering leaders

Adopt an integrated data and management strategy

“Transformational shifts are occurring in every corner of health care,” said Dr. James Merlino, Chief Transformation Officer, Press Ganey. “Seismic changes driven by value-driven payment models, mergers and acquisitions, and consumer demands for performance information are redefining the competitive landscape. We believe to keep pace with these changes, health care organizations must restructure operations and leverage interdependencies across safety, quality, and patient experience. We are proud to present this blueprint, which is based on our years working with market leaders and developing best-practice insights.”

A copy of the 2019 Strategic Insights report Accelerating Transformation: Translating Strategy Into Action is available for download.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement more than 33 years ago. Today, Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enable enterprise transformation across the patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 33,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

