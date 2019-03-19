Press Ganey : Launches Blueprint for Transformational Change, “Translating Strategy Into Action”

Press
Ganey today released its 2019 Strategic Insights white paper, Accelerating
Transformation: Translating Strategy Into Action. The
special report outlines the key considerations for creating a
transformational road map and presents the steps needed to build an
organizational culture and purpose-driven workforce to achieve
exceptional patient-centered care. New research from Press Ganey
provides additional insight into the pivotal role of culture and the
importance of developing operational models that acknowledge the
positive relationships across safety, quality, patient experience, and
workforce engagement.
“There is no shortcut or ‘easy button’ on the journey to delivering
patient-centered care,” said Patrick T. Ryan, Executive Chairman, Press
Ganey. “For health care transformation to occur, leaders must gain a
deep understanding of patients’ and caregivers’ needs and establish an
integrated strategy to meet those needs reliably every day. An aligned
culture working toward a shared vision is the single most important
aspect to achieving transformation.”
The report provides health care leaders with a road map for creating an
organizational structure to accelerate transformation. The steps are as
follows.
-
Align under one enterprise-wide transformational vision
-
Build a change-ready culture by engaging the workforce and empowering
leaders
-
Adopt an integrated data and management strategy
“Transformational shifts are occurring in every corner of health care,”
said Dr. James Merlino, Chief Transformation Officer, Press Ganey.
“Seismic changes driven by value-driven payment models, mergers and
acquisitions, and consumer demands for performance information are
redefining the competitive landscape. We believe to keep pace with these
changes, health care organizations must restructure operations and
leverage interdependencies across safety, quality, and patient
experience. We are proud to present this blueprint, which is based on
our years working with market leaders and developing best-practice
insights.”
A copy of the 2019 Strategic Insights report Accelerating
Transformation: Translating Strategy Into Action is available
for download.
About Press Ganey
Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement
more than 33 years ago. Today, Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of
solutions that enable enterprise transformation across the patient
journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a
foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety,
clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The
company works with more than 33,000 health care facilities in its
mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to
improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.
