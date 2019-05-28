Press Ganey : Named One of the “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare” by Becker's Healthcare

Press Ganey today announced it has been named by Becker’s Healthcare to its 2019 list of the “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare.” Press Ganey’s mission-driven culture of innovation, excellence, and accountability as well as its exceptional benefits and professional development opportunities were the basis for this achievement.

“This award recognizes the more than 1,300 Press Ganey associates who deliver every day on our mission to reduce patient suffering and improve the overall experience of care,” said Patrick T. Ryan, Executive Chairman, Press Ganey. “We are honored to have Becker’s Healthcare acknowledge the culture created here by our associates who commit themselves daily to transforming this industry by helping our clients improve the safety, quality, and experience of care.”

With a focus on career development and employee recognition and retention, Press Ganey provides its associates a strong foundation to help them connect the work they do to the company’s mission of reducing patient suffering. Motivated and supported by leadership at every level, associates are dedicated to advancing the delivery of safe, high-quality, patient-centered care through continuous innovation and resource development.

The “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare” list features health care provider organizations and other health care-specific companies including consulting firms, health care technology organizations, and medical societies.

The complete 2019 Becker’s Healthcare list can be viewed here.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement more than 33 years ago. Today Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enable enterprise transformation across the patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience, and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 33,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care.

