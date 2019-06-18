Press Ganey : Releases State-of-the-Art Digital Platform to Support Transformation across the Care Continuum

Market-leading technology delivers unmatched insights and data security on a powerful, flexible technology foundation

Press Ganey today released its groundbreaking digital analytics and reporting platform, Press Ganey Online. This cutting-edge technology is designed to engage stakeholders across the enterprise and enable alignment around improvement strategies to accelerate transformational change. The innovative platform supports the company’s suite of Transformational Solutions and delivers deep insights and performance analytics that allow health care organizations to identify and act on improvement opportunities to drive results across the system.

“Press Ganey is committed to partnering with our clients to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care,” said Patrick T. Ryan, Executive Chairman, Press Ganey. “Our investment in this state-of-the-art digital platform will help accelerate transformation through deep analyses and insights critical to guiding improvement strategies across the enterprise.”

The new Press Ganey Online delivers relevant, meaningful insights to drive and sustain transformational improvement. Key features include:

New, market-leading technology that provides one source for metrics, trends, benchmarks, and patient comments to better understand and improve performance

Exceptional user experience with unmatched insights and data security on a powerful and flexible technology foundation

All-new, intuitive dashboards with a clear presentation of critical findings and featuring dynamic, online scorecards, patient needs report, and patient comments

A single source of patient feedback across the enterprise, with consistent data views for providers, service lines, settings, facilities, and the system

“Achieving transformational care requires an understanding of performance and an alignment of priorities across the health care enterprise,” said Joe Greskoviak, President and CEO, Press Ganey. “The new Press Ganey Online platform will immediately become an invaluable resource in organizations’ transformational journeys, enabling them to consistently understand, monitor, and improve the delivery of safe, high-quality, patient-centered care.”

“As we strive to deliver compassionate care to the communities we serve, it’s critical that AdventHealth’s clinical and operational teams have a deep understanding of the voice of our patients,” said Pam Guler, Vice President, Chief Experience Officer, AdventHealth. “Press Ganey’s new digital platform supports our commitment to whole-person care by enabling us to view performance across the care experience and to focus our resources on areas that will enhance the patient experience and support our caregivers. Through its deep patient data and insights, the new Press Ganey Online will help us fulfill AdventHealth’s brand promise to help those that we serve feel whole.”

To learn more about Press Ganey Online, visit our website or view this video.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement more than 30 years ago. Today Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of solutions that enable enterprise transformation across the patient journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience, and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 33,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005703/en/