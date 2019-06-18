Press Ganey : Releases State-of-the-Art Digital Platform to Support Transformation across the Care Continuum

Press Ganey today released its groundbreaking digital analytics and
reporting platform, Press
Ganey Online. This cutting-edge technology is designed to engage
stakeholders across the enterprise and enable alignment around
improvement strategies to accelerate transformational change. The
innovative platform supports the company’s suite of Transformational
Solutions and delivers deep insights and performance analytics
that allow health care organizations to identify and act on improvement
opportunities to drive results across the system.
“Press Ganey is committed to partnering with our clients to improve the
overall safety, quality, and experience of care,” said Patrick T. Ryan,
Executive Chairman, Press Ganey. “Our investment in this
state-of-the-art digital platform will help accelerate transformation
through deep analyses and insights critical to guiding improvement
strategies across the enterprise.”
The new Press Ganey Online delivers relevant, meaningful insights to
drive and sustain transformational improvement. Key features include:
-
New, market-leading technology that provides one source for metrics,
trends, benchmarks, and patient comments to better understand and
improve performance
-
Exceptional user experience with unmatched insights and data security
on a powerful and flexible technology foundation
-
All-new, intuitive dashboards with a clear presentation of critical
findings and featuring dynamic, online scorecards, patient needs
report, and patient comments
-
A single source of patient feedback across the enterprise, with
consistent data views for providers, service lines, settings,
facilities, and the system
“Achieving transformational care requires an understanding of
performance and an alignment of priorities across the health care
enterprise,” said Joe Greskoviak, President and CEO, Press Ganey. “The
new Press Ganey Online platform will immediately become an invaluable
resource in organizations’ transformational journeys, enabling them to
consistently understand, monitor, and improve the delivery of safe,
high-quality, patient-centered care.”
“As we strive to deliver compassionate care to the communities we serve,
it’s critical that AdventHealth’s clinical and operational teams have a
deep understanding of the voice of our patients,” said Pam Guler, Vice
President, Chief Experience Officer, AdventHealth. “Press Ganey’s new
digital platform supports our commitment to whole-person care by
enabling us to view performance across the care experience and to focus
our resources on areas that will enhance the patient experience and
support our caregivers. Through its deep patient data and insights, the
new Press Ganey Online will help us fulfill AdventHealth’s brand promise
to help those that we serve feel whole.”
To learn more about Press Ganey Online, visit our website
or view this video.
About Press Ganey
Press
Ganey pioneered the health care performance improvement movement
more than 30 years ago. Today Press Ganey offers an integrated suite of
solutions that enable enterprise transformation across the patient
journey. Delivered through a cutting-edge digital platform built on a
foundation of data security, Press Ganey solutions address safety,
clinical excellence, patient experience, and workforce engagement. The
company works with more than 33,000 health care facilities in its
mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to
improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005703/en/