Press Registration Open: ISDA 34th Annual General Meeting: Hong Kong

Join the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. (ISDA) at
its 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Hong Kong from
Tuesday April 9 until Thursday April 11.
-
Keynote address: The Honourable Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS,
MH, JP Financial Secretary, The Government of the Hong Kong, Special
Administrative Region
The ISDA AGM is the premier event for derivatives professionals
globally. Bringing together hundreds of senior industry executives and
policy-makers over three days, the event combines top-quality content
with unrivalled networking opportunities.
The conference, Preparing for 2020 and Beyond, will include
sessions on:
-
Benchmark reform
-
Brexit
-
Margin requirements
-
Market fragmentation
Additional information regarding the conference, including an agenda,
is available on the ISDA's
website. An updated agenda will be available in due course.
|
WHEN:
|
|
|
Conference sessions are held on Wednesday April 10 – Thursday April
11, 2019.
|
|
|
|
The pre-conference members’ welcome reception is on Tuesday April
9 at 7:30PM.
|
|
|
|
|
WHERE:
|
|
|
Grand Hyatt Hong Kong
|
|
|
|
1 Harbour Road
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong SAR, China
Since 1985, ISDA has worked to make the global derivatives markets safer
and more efficient. Today, ISDA has over 900 member institutions from 69
countries. These members comprise a broad range of derivatives market
participants, including corporations, investment managers, government
and supranational entities, insurance companies, energy and commodities
firms, and international and regional banks. In addition to market
participants, members also include key components of the derivatives
market infrastructure, such as exchanges, intermediaries, clearing
houses and repositories, as well as law firms, accounting firms and
other service providers. Information about ISDA and its activities is
available on the Association’s website: www.isda.org.
Follow us on Twitter @ISDA.
ISDA® is a registered trademark of the International Swaps
and Derivatives Association, Inc.
