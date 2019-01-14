Log in
Press Release: Board of Directors Decision Regarding SBIF Resolution

01/14/2019 | 03:49pm EST

Itaú Corpbanca Investor Relations

Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice Announcing SBIF Resolution

Santiago, Chile, January 8, 2019. ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) announced that it filed today with the Chilean Financial Market Commission a Material Event Notice reporting that the Superintendency of Banks and Financial Institutions (Superintendencia de Bancos e Instituciones Financieras or SBIF) by means of resolution No. 101, has imposed on Itaú Corpbanca a fine for the amount of Ch$5,985,328,978 for the same three charges for which former Corpbanca was fined. That fine was deemed illegal by the Court of Appeals of Santiago on August 31, 2016. The Bank is reviewing this resolution, its grounds and implications, as well as the next steps to follow together with its internal and external legal advisors. The Material Event Notice is also available on the company's corporate website at itau.cl/investor- relations.

About Itaú Corpbanca

ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) is the entity resulting from the merger of Banco Itaú Chile with and into Corpbanca on April 1, 2016. The current ownership structure is: 38.14% owned by Itaú Unibanco, 28.57% owned by CorpGroup and 33.29% owned by minority shareholders. Itaú Unibanco is the sole controlling shareholder of the merged bank. Within this context and without limiting the above, Itaú Unibanco and CorpGroup have signed a shareholders' agreement relating to corporate governance, dividend policy (based on performance and capital metrics), transfer of shares, liquidity and other matters.

The merged bank has become the fourth largest private bank in Chile and will result in a banking platform for future expansion in Latin America, specifically in Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Central America. Itaú Corpbanca is a commercial bank based in Chile with operations also in Colombia and Panama. In addition, Itaú Corpbanca has a branch in New York and a representative office in Madrid. Focused on large and medium companies and individuals, Itaú Corpbanca offers universal banking products. In 2012, the bank initiated a regionalization process and as of the date hereof has acquired two banks in Colombia Banco Corpbanca Colombia and Helm Bank, becoming the first Chilean bank having banking subsidiaries abroad. The merger with Banco Itaú Chile and the business combination of our two banks in Colombia, represent the continued success of our regionalization process.

As of November 30, 2018, according to the Chilean Superintendency of Banks, Itaú Corpbanca was the fifth largest private bank in Chile in terms of the overall size of its customer loan portfolio, equivalent to 10.3% market share.

As of September 30, 2018, according to the Colombian Superintendency of Finance, Itaú Corpbanca Colombia was the seventh largest bank in Colombia in terms of total loans and the eighth largest bank in Colombia in terms of total deposits, as reported under local regulatory and accounting principles. As of the same date, its market share by loans reached 4.7%.

Investor Relations - Itaú Corpbanca +56 (2) 2660-1701 / IR@corpbanca.cl

Disclaimer

Itaú CorpBanca published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 20:48:03 UTC
