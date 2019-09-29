Log in
Press Release: CBK Launches its "Kafa'a" Initiative for Developing Kuwaiti Nationals in Cooperation with Kuwaiti Banks & IBS

09/29/2019 | 09:33am EDT

Press Release: CBK Launches its 'Kafa'a' Initiative for Developing Kuwaiti Nationals in Cooperation with Kuwaiti Banks & IBS

29.09.19His Excellency the Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK), Dr. Mohammad Y. Al- Hashel announced the launch of a new initiative titled 'Kafa'a' (Arabic for competence), in cooperation with Kuwaiti Banks & the Institute of Banking Studies (IBS) entailing a comprehensive vision for capacity building among Kuwaiti nationals in banking, financial, and economic sectors. The announcement was made during the governor's keynote address at the International Banking Conference: Shaping the Future, organized by the CBK on 23 September 2019.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Kuwait published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 13:32:02 UTC
