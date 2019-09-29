Press Release: CBK Launches its 'Kafa'a' Initiative for Developing Kuwaiti Nationals in Cooperation with Kuwaiti Banks & IBS

29.09.19His Excellency the Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK), Dr. Mohammad Y. Al- Hashel announced the launch of a new initiative titled 'Kafa'a' (Arabic for competence), in cooperation with Kuwaiti Banks & the Institute of Banking Studies (IBS) entailing a comprehensive vision for capacity building among Kuwaiti nationals in banking, financial, and economic sectors. The announcement was made during the governor's keynote address at the International Banking Conference: Shaping the Future, organized by the CBK on 23 September 2019.