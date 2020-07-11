Log in
Press Release: DNB publishes Q&A on consolidation in insurance-led financial conglomerates

07/11/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Press Release: DNB publishes Q&A on consolidation in insurance-led financial conglomerates
Date 11 July 2020

Today, DNB published a Q&Adescribing policy on how, for example, a bank or other financial entity is consolidated in the group balance sheet of insurance-led financial conglomerates.

This policy is in line with the binding provisions on this subject contained in the SII Delegated Regulation (the European supervisory framework for insurers - Solvency II). This adjusted method may lead to a change in the reported Solvency II ratios of relevant insurers, and does not reflect any direct change in their risk profile. This changed method will in any case be applied to the Solvency II reporting figures for 2020.

For more information, please contact Tobias Oudejans, tel. nrs. 020 524 31 00 en 06 524 96 961.

Disclaimer

DNB - De Nederlandsche Bank published this content on 11 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2020 07:15:09 UTC
