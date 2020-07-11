Press Release: DNB publishes Q&A on consolidation in insurance-led financial conglomerates

Today, DNB published a Q&A describing policy on how, for example, a bank or other financial entity is consolidated in the group balance sheet of insurance-led financial conglomerates.

This policy is in line with the binding provisions on this subject contained in the SII Delegated Regulation (the European supervisory framework for insurers - Solvency II). This adjusted method may lead to a change in the reported Solvency II ratios of relevant insurers, and does not reflect any direct change in their risk profile. This changed method will in any case be applied to the Solvency II reporting figures for 2020.

