Press Release - EEX Group Update: 2nd Quarter 2019

0
07/04/2019 | 10:13am EDT

Volume overview

Commodity

Unit

Q2/2019

Q2/2018

Change

Power Spot Market

European Power Derivatives Market

US Power Derivatives Market

Power Total

TWh

150.1

864.9

519.6

1,534.6

147.0

784.6

239.4

1,171.0

+2%

+10%

+117%

+31%

Gas Spot Market

Gas Derivatives Market

Natural Gas Total

TWh

382.8

298.0

680.8

233.0

201.0

434.1

+64%

+48%

+57%

EU Environmental Products

Million tonnes
of CO2

257.2

1,008.1

-74%

US Environmental Products

contracts

18,890

n/a

n/a

Agricultural Products

contracts

15,504

14,898

+4%

Freight

contracts

11,010

6,400

+72%

Key achievements

  • On 23rd May 2019, PEGAS, the pan-European gas trading platform of EEX Group, operated by Powernext, has successfully introduced its OTC registration service for LNG Futures. This instrument will support European energy companies to hedge their price risk in global LNG markets.
    > Read more
  • Nodal Exchange and its partner IncubEx complemented the existing suite of environmental products for North America with nearly a dozen new futures on Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) which were introduced on 31st May 2019.
    > Read more
  • On 3rd June, EEX successfully launched new power products for Central and South-Eastern Europe (CSEE) which includes financially settled power futures for Bulgaria, Serbia and Slovenia. By adding these regions, the EEX power derivatives offering now covers 20 European markets.
    > Read more
  • On 18th June 2019, PEGAS introduced spot and futures contracts for the Spanish Virtual Balancing Point (PVB). Physical spot products and physically delivered futures contracts are now available for trading and will lead to the delivery of natural gas at the PVB hub.
    > Read more


Spotlight: A record quarter for PEGAS

PEGAS, EEX Group's pan-European gas trading platform operated by Powernext, reported record volumes in the second quarter of 2019 with 680.8 TWh traded over the past three months. The last peak dates back to Q1 2019 where 583.9 TWh were exchanged. These good figures resulted from the great performance of all hubs for spot products and the still growing volumes on TTF for futures contracts. The past three months' results were also driven by a record month in May which registered 254.3 TWh, the highest volume ever traded in one month on the platform. After introducing its JKM® LNG future contract in May, Q2 was marked by the integration of a 10th country in PEGAS' portfolio - Spain - reassuring the platform's ambitions to shape the European market further while connecting local markets with the global gas market.


EEX Group provides market platforms for energy and commodity products across the globe and provides access to a network of more than 600 trading participants. The group offers trading in energy, environmental products, freight, metal and agriculturals as well as subseq uent clearing and registry services. EEX Group consists of the trading venues European Energy Exchange (EEX), EPEX SPOT, Powernext (which operates the PEGAS platform), EEX Asia, Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE) and Nodal Exchange as well as the registry provider Grexel Systems and the clearing houses European Commodity Clearing (ECC) and Nodal Clear. EEX is a member of Deutsche Börse Group.
> More information: www.eex-group.com.

> Download full press release

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 14:12:02 UTC
