News : Companies

News : Companies
Press Release: Food and Drink Federation responds to latest GDP figures

02/11/2020 | 09:58am EST

11 February 2020

FDF has issued the following press notice in response to the latest GDP figures:

Sarah Malone, Economic Research and Exports Policy Manager at FDF, said:

'Today's GDP figures highlight just how significantly the uncertainty regarding our leaving the EU impacted the UK economy in Q4 2019.

'However, the UK food and drink industry is now reporting improved optimism. As a result, we may start to see delayed investment decisions go ahead this year, while companies have identified new product launches and the healthy food market as key opportunities in 2020.'

Notes for editors:

  • The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) is the voice of the food and drink manufacturing industry - the UK's largest manufacturing sector. For more information about FDF and the industry we represent visit: www.fdf.org.uk
  • Statistics on the food and drink industry.

Contact Megan Bevan, Corporate Affairs Division, at: Megan.Bevan@fdf.org.uk, or 07946 340 998.

Disclaimer

FDF - Food and Drink Federation published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 14:57:01 UTC
