Press Release: Food and Drink Federation survey reveals improved industry confidence

17 February 2020

Back to list of articles

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) has today published its 2019 Business Confidence report, which reveals that while official data signalled weak investment and growth for food and drink manufacturing in the first three quarters of the year, the sector reported improved optimism in Q4.

The survey shows:

Net confidence in the industry has improved by 29 percentage points since Q1 2019, although it remains negative overall.

in the industry has improved by 29 percentage points since Q1 2019, although it remains negative overall. Larger businesses are more optimistic about the year ahead for the UK economy than SMEs.

are more optimistic about the year ahead for the UK economy than SMEs. 47% of manufacturers foresee UK business investment rising in 2020.

rising in 2020. 63% see increased domestic demand as an opportunity for their business this year, and over 40% are looking forward to increased certainty over the UK's future EU relationship .

as an opportunity for their business this year, and over 40% are looking forward to . Key concerns for businesses going into 2020 include the cost of ingredients, inconsistent policies on plastic reduction, and border/customs issues - all of which were highlighted by over two thirds of manufacturers.

FDF's latest data shows that the proportion of manufacturers who were pessimistic about business conditions declined in Q4, with more reporting improved business confidence than in any other quarter of 2019.

Manufacturers are also more optimistic about future business conditions, with the share of companies predicting a decline in UK-wide business confidence having fallen by over a third.

In Q4 2019, 33% believed business confidence would rise in 2020, compared to just 2% in Q4 2018 who felt this way about the year ahead.

Planned investment in new product launches and new machinery are seen as opportunities for over a third of manufacturers in 2020. Other opportunities include the possibility of increased domestic demand, increased certainty over a future EU relationship and increased demand for healthy food products.

However, whilst the outlook seems to be more positive than in previous quarters, net confidence remains in negative territory as businesses continue to be impacted by increased input costs and reduced product margins.

Looking ahead to 2020, key concerns for businesses include the cost of ingredients, inconsistent policies on plastic reduction, and border/customs issues - all of which have been highlighted by over two thirds of manufacturers.

A wide range of practical factors relating to Brexit were also highlighted as barriers to success, including: UK import tariff uncertainty, and the possibility of failing to secure a free preferential trade agreement with the EU, all of which were reported by over 50% of manufacturers.

FDF Chief Executive Ian Wright CBE said:

'It's no surprise that the industry remains troubled following a period of sustained uncertainty, with our future relationship with the EU still unresolved. But our industry is phenomenally resilient.

'FDF is absolutely committed to working with Government and the devolved administrations to develop detailed plans and practical solutions for our vital industry as we leave the EU. It is essential that we minimise friction in whatever way possible, while maintaining high standards for UK food and drink.

Notes for editors:

More Information

Contact Megan Bevan, Corporate Affairs Division, at: Megan.Bevan@fdf.org.uk, or 07946 340 998.

Back to list of articles