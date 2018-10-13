Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Press Release: ITUB increases by 2.08% its stake in ITCB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 02:08am CEST

Itaú Corpbanca Investor Relations

Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice Announcing that Itaú Unibanco increases by 2.08% its stake in the Bank

Santiago, Chile, October 12, 2018. ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) announced that it filed today with the Chilean Financial Market Commission a Material Event Notice reporting that Itaú Unibanco, its controlling shareholder, indirectly acquired 2.08% of the share capital of Itaú Corpbanca from CorpGroup. The Material Event Notice is also available on the company's corporate website at itau.cl/investor-relations.

About Itaú Corpbanca

ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) is the entity resulting from the merger of Banco Itaú Chile with and into Corpbanca on April 1, 2016. The current ownership structure is: 38.14% owned by Itaú Unibanco, 28.57% owned by CorpGroup and 33.29% owned by minority shareholders. Itaú Unibanco is the sole controlling shareholder of the merged bank. Within this context and without limiting the above, Itaú Unibanco and CorpGroup have signed a shareholders' agreement relating to corporate governance, dividend policy (based on performance and capital metrics), transfer of shares, liquidity and other matters.

The merged bank has become the fourth largest private bank in Chile and will result in a banking platform for future expansion in Latin America, specifically in Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Central America. Itaú Corpbancais a commercial bank based in Chile with operations also in Colombia and Panama. In addition, Itaú Corpbancahas a branch in New York and a representative office in Madrid. Focused on large and medium companies and individuals, Itaú Corpbanca offers universal banking products. In 2012, the bank initiated a regionalization process and as of the date hereof has acquired two banks in Colombia Banco Corpbanca Colombia and Helm Bank, becoming the first Chilean bank having banking subsidiaries abroad. The merger with Banco Itaú Chile and the business combination of our two banks in Colombia, represent the continued success of our regionalization process.

As of August 31, 2018, according to the Chilean Superintendency of Banks, Itaú Corpbanca was the fourth largest private bank in Chile in terms of the overall size of its customer loan portfolio, equivalent to 10.4% market share.

As of July 31, 2018, according to the Colombian Superintendency of Finance, Itaú Corpbanca Colombia was the seventh largest bank in Colombia in terms of total loans and also the seventh largest bank in Colombia in terms of total deposits, as reported under local regulatory and accounting principles. As of the same date, its market share by loans reached 4.8%.

Investor Relations - Itaú Corpbanca +56 (2) 2660-1701 / IR@corpbanca.cl

Disclaimer

Itaú CorpBanca published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2018 00:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10/12MANCHESTER UNITED : Golden boys
AQ
10/12EAST ASIA MINERALS : Closes 3nd Tranche of Private Placement
AQ
10/12HINDUSTAN UNILEVER : Q2 profit up 19.5 per cent to Rs 1,525 crore
AQ
10/12AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Monique Bonner Earns the 2018 Mass Technology Leadership Council CMO of the Year Award
PU
10/12AHF Applauds Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) for Letter Asking U.S. Surgeon General to Take ‘Immediate Action’ on STDs
BU
10/12Longevity Acquisition Corporation Announces Separate Trading of its Ordinary Shares, Rights and Warrants, Commencing October 15, 2018
GL
10/12METRO : Personnel Changes At CECONOMY AG's Management Board
DJ
10/12CECONOMY AG : Personnel changes at CECONOMY AG's management board
EQ
10/12SALESFORCE COM : Tech Executives Spar Over Homeless Measure
DJ
10/12NOW BOARDING : World’s Longest Flight From Singapore To Newark Takes Nearly 18 Hours
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook now says data breach affected 29 million users, details impact
2FAT BRANDS INC : Rosen Law Reminds FAT Brands Inc. Investors of Important October 23 Deadline in Class Action ..
3SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : Tech Executives Spar Over Homeless Measure
4AHF Applauds Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) for Letter Asking U.S. Surgeon General to Take ‘Immediate Actio..
5PS BUSINESS PARKS INC : PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC. : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Earnings and Host Quarterly Co..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.