News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
All News
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Press Release July 2020

07/29/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

July 29, 2020

AMERICAN FORK - Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) (Clifton) - "Production

Update"

Exploration, Development, and Production- Clifton Mining Company has received the report that for June 2020, Desert Hawk Gold Corp. (Desert Hawk) drilled 1,397 development holes and crushed 38,861 tons of ore averaging 0.0105 ounces per ton of recoverable gold. Desert Hawk placed on the leach pad 527 recoverable ounces, and current estimates are that the pad currently contains 4,160 ounces of recoverable gold. Desert Hawk plans to increase its production in the months ahead. Clifton owns 5.81 million shares of Desert Hawk.

Please see the Company's website www.cliftonmining.comfor additional Company information. Clifton trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol: "CFTN". For additional information, please feel free to contact Dr. Ken Friedman, President at 303- 642-3134,or Keith Moeller at 801-756-1414ext.100.

###

Note: Any statements released by Clifton Mining Company that are forward looking are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Editors and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements invoke risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance.

Disclaimer

Clifton Mining Co. published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 17:00:13 UTC
