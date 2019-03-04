Press Release: OVS & Matahari Announce Exclusive Collaboration

OVS & Matahari Announce Exclusive Collaboration

Jakarta, March 5th, 2019 - PT Matahari Department Store Tbk announces a new collaboration with OVS. Matahari stores will become the exclusive distribution outlets for OVS products across the Indonesian market.

OVS is the Italian leading fashion retailer for woman, man and kid segments. With more than 40 years of experience and over 1,100 shops across Italy and abroad, OVS is able to welcome 150 million visitors per year. These numbers will continue to grow as theirs products can now reach the Indonesian market through this new collaboration with Matahari.

"To give everyone, everyday, the freedom to dress in the Italian fashion at the best possible price" Having similar mission with Matahari to provide customers with affordable quality fashion, OVS and Matahari can complement each other in providing a pleasing shopping experience for the customers.

"We are very excited to have this exclusive partnership with OVS and to be able to showcase their products across Indonesia. OVS is committed to design and produce quality products at affordable prices that will appeal to our customers who are fashion conscious and value driven. This collaboration represents Matahari's commitment to maintain its position as the preferred shopping destination where all Indonesians can afford to look and feel good" says Richard Gibson, CEO and Vice President Director of Matahari.

OVS merchandise will be available this spring/summer in 30 Matahari stores across Indonesia, as well as online at MATAHARI.COM. OVS products will become available across all Matahari stores in 2021. In addition, Matahari is also planning to open OVS stand-alone specialty stores at prominent well-known malls in major cities starting next Winter.

About OVS

OVS is the Italian leading brand for men's, women's, and kids' clothing, with over 1,100 stores in Italy and the rest of the world. OVS offers an innovative shopping experience for customers through its e-shopwww.ovsfashion.comand its network of stores that attract 150 million visitors every year.

Distinctive style, attention to quality, look and to constant renewal, are all features of the vast range of products devised and developed by a creative team that regularly works alongside well-known designers and talents from some of the world's most important fashion colleges.

Over the past few years OVS has worked closely with influential figures from the fashion and art world, including Elio Fiorucci, Costume National, Matthew Williamson, and Jean Paul Gaultier.

OVS is the undisputed market leader in the Italian kids wear industry, and over the years, it has cemented a solid social reputation by contributing and collaborating with high-profile organizations on numerous charity projects and humanitarian activities, for the most part dedicated to child relief.

OVS considers quality as an essential pre-requisite. For many childrenswear and underwear products OVS uses Biocotton (grown without the use of any synthetic agricultural chemicals) and is certified by Oeko-Tex to make sure no chemicals are used in the garments.

The company is part of the Better Cotton Initiative.

About Matahari

Matahari is the largest retail platform in Indonesia, with 159 stores in 75 cities across Indonesia as well as presence online on MATAHARI.COM. For over 60 years, Matahari has provided the growing Indonesian middle class with quality, fashionable and affordable apparel, beauty and footwear products. Matahari employs more than 40,000 employees and partners with approximately 850 local as well as international suppliers.

The Company has received many industry recognitions - nationally and internationally - including Top 500 Retail Asia Pacific from Retail Asia, Euromonitor & KPMG; Brand Asia 2018 - Top 3 Most Powerful Retail Brands in Indonesia from Nikkei BP Consulting, Inc. and WoW Brand Award 2018 - Gold Champion from MarkPlus Inc. The Company also received the Netizen's Brand Choice Award 2018 from Warta Ekonomi. All of these awards reaffirm the Company's position as one of the leading, most dynamic, and trusted companies in Indonesia.

