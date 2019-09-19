Log in
Press Release Retraction: Spend Retracts Press Release Issued on September 17, 2019

09/19/2019 | 12:15am EDT

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Spend retracts its press release issued on September 17, 2019 (the "Press Release") titled, "Spend Visa® Card Now Available in Canada, Allowing Users to Spend Cryptocurrency Like a Debit Card" due to errors in the release.  Spend will issue an updated press release on its Canadian program in the near future.

About Spend
Spend is a FinTech start-up that focuses on creating digital banking and financial solutions for users worldwide. Spend has created a multi-currency digital wallet that enables user access to a wide range of financial service tools, such as the ability to buy, sell, send, receive, exchange, and spend their funds. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks belong to their respective owners. At no point does non-fiat currency flow through the Visa network.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/press-release-retraction-spend-retracts-press-release-issued-on-september-17-2019-300921394.html

SOURCE Spend


© PRNewswire 2019
