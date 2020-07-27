Press Release about Balance of Payments Performance In July-March of FY...

Balance of Payments Performance

In July/March of FY 2019/2020

Despite the uncertainty in the global economy at large which resulted from the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the improvement in Egypt's current account deficit continued for the third consecutive quarter. The improvement was particularly pronounced in the January/March period of 2020, as the deficit declined by 39.2% to approximately US$ 2.8 billion (from US$ 4.5 billion during the same period in the previous fiscal year). Thus, the cumulative period July/March of the fiscal year 2019/2020 recorded a marked improvement of 25.2% to reach US$ 7.3 billion (compared to about US$ 9.8 billion a year earlier). Such performance is mainly due to the improvement in the non-oil trade balance deficit and the increase in current transfers, particularly worker's remittances from abroad. These improvements are all results of the economic reforms which commenced in 2016 and have continued to drive the improvement in macroeconomic indicators.

Due to the nature of the capital markets, the impact of the current crisis has triggered portfolio outflows globally, which were particularly felt in emerging markets. Egypt's Capital& financial account of the balance of payments was clearly affected during the period January/March 2019/2020. It recorded a net outflow, amounting to approximately US$ 1.1 billion. However, the cumulative period July/March 2019/2020 recorded a net inflow of about US$

4.1 billion, benefiting from the inflows achieved during the first half of the current fiscal year.

As a result of the of economic reform program, and its success in achieving a continued and remarkable improvement in the current account deficit, in addition to rebuilding official foreign exchange reserves at the CBE to reach historically high levels that exceed internationally accepted criteria of sufficiency, the country was able to absorb the unfavorable shock of the

