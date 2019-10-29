Log in
Press Release of October 29, 2019 Relating to the Tender Offer Targeting the Shares of the Company Latécoère Initiated by SCP Skn Holding I S.A.S.

10/29/2019 | 01:25pm EDT

Publication of the Information Relating in Particular to the Legal, Financial and Accounting Characteristics of the Company Latécoère With Respect to the Tender Offer Initiated by SCP Skn Holding I S.A.S and Targeting the Shares of Latécoère

Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT):

 

OFFER PRICE: € 3.85 per Latécoère share

 

DURATION OF THE OFFER: 25 trading days

The timetable of the offer will be determined by the French Financial Markets Authority
(Autorité des marchés financiers – the “AMF”) in accordance with its General Regulations.

 

This press release is an unofficial English-language translation of the press release
relating to the publication of the response document. The French version shall prevail.

 

This press release is published by Latécoère in accordance with article 231-28 of the AMF General Regulations.

As part of the tender offer initiated by SCP Skn Holding I S.A.S. targeting the shares of Latécoère (the “Offer”), and pursuant to Article 231-28 of the AMF General Regulations, the information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Latécoère (the “Other Information Document”) was filed with the AMF on October 29, 2019. The Other Information Document is available on the websites of Latécoère (http://www.latecoere.aero/) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and can be obtained free of charge from: Latécoère, 135 rue de Périole in Toulouse (31500).

Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF and Euronext will respectively publish a notice announcing the opening and the timetable of the Offer and a notice announcing the terms and conditions of the Offer.


© Business Wire 2019
