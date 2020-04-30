Press Release on CBRT's Shareholding in Interbank Card Center (2020-27)

No: 2020-27

A provision was added as Paragraph 4 to Article 8 of the Law No. 6493 on Payment and Securities Settlement Systems, Payment Services, Payment Institutions and Electronic Money Institutions by the Law No. 7192 of 12 November 2019. This provision authorized the CBRT to be a shareholder of any systemically important system operators established and to be established to ensure uninterrupted operation of the payment and securities settlement systems.

The Interbank Card Center (BKM) operates pursuant to the license obtained from the CBRT and is considered as a system operator with systemic importance for the payment systems in Turkey due to the operations it conducts.

The CBRT has identified significant areas to improve in the payments infrastructure and innovative business methodologies. Within the context of actions to be taken in this regard, in addition to its current roles with a focus on payments with cards, the BKM is planned to undertake significant tasks.

To this end, the CBRT has become the controlling shareholder of the BKM in accordance with Paragraph 4, Article 8 of the Law No. 6493.

