Press Release on Southern Region's Economic Conditions for the First Quarter of 2020Mr.Santi Rungsiyaphornratana Senior Director, Southern Region Office

No. 7/2020

Press Release on Southern Region's Economic Conditions for the First Quarter of 2020

In the first quarter of 2020, the Southern region economy contracted at a faster pace than the previous quarter. The COVID-19outbreak affected economic activities more severely, particularly at the end of quarter. The impact also dampened purchasing power, including domestic and external demand. The number of foreign tourists highly contracted compared to the previous quarter while private consumption dropped in most categories, notably in spending on tourism- related services. Investment contracted at a slower rate than the previous quarter following public investment's improvement, after the enactment of the Annual Budget Expenditure Act 2020 was in effect. Meanwhile, private investment remained at a low level. Regarding an agricultural sector, the production decreased following a reduction in palm oil output damaged by below-averagerainfall. However, in the manufacturing sector, the production gradually improved, thanks to the demand for processed rubber at the beginning of the quarter.

On the stability front, the inflation rate was more negative regarding the sharp fall in fresh food prices. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slightly increased from the previous quarter.

Details of the economic conditions are as follows;

Agricultural production plunged at the rate close to that of the previous quarter. Palm oil output declined continuously, affected by below-average rainfall coupled with high base effect last year from the seasonal shift. Vannamei shrimp output decreased, owing to decreased shrimp fry at the end of 2019 as demand and prices contracted. Meanwhile, rubber output turned into slightly positive growth. For agricultural prices, it continued to expand, driven by palm oil's price, due to the low output level and robust demand from biodiesel B10. In contrast, rubber and Vannamei shrimp prices fell because of the slowdown of external demand, affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite this, farm income turned to expand due mainly to the price factor.

The number of foreign tourist arrivals markedly contracted from the previous quarter as COVID-19 outbreak became more severe, led to travel restrictions in many countries including Thailand, especially at the end of quarter. The tourist figures substantially declined in all nationalities, especially from China, which fell by 60 percent approximately. However, the number of Russian tourists contracted slightly given that the tourists remained their travel as planned at the beginning of the quarter since the situation in Russia was not severe at that time.

Manufacturing production indicators contracted at a slower pace compared to the previous quarter. The productions of processed rubber and processed rubberwood expanded, which temporary benefited from foreign purchasing orders in late 2019. Moreover, the production of rubber glove increased remarkably, thanks to the robust demand due to health concerns. Canned seafood