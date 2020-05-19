Press Release on Southern Region's Economic Conditions in March 2020Mr.Santi Rungsiyaphornratana Senior Director, Southern Region Office

No.6/2020

Press Release on Southern Region's Economic Conditions in March 2020

The overall economic activities in the Southern region in March 2020 contracted at a faster rate than the previous month. Private consumption significantly dropped in various categories as households' purchasing power was lower contributed by the decrease in non-farmincome, as a result of the serious outbreak of COVID-19,together with contraction in farm income following the decreasing in palm oil and Vannamei shrimp outputs. However, spending on consumer goods slightly grew. The external demand declined, due mainly to COVID-19outbreak also, causing the number of foreign tourist arrivals and exports value decreased at a higher rate than the previous month. Then, the export-drivenmanufacturing production turned out to be negative, although the production in rubber gloves and canned seafood continued to grow. Regarding the investment, public investment improved from the previous month due to the accelerated disbursement after the enactment of the Annual Budget Expenditure Act 2020 was in effect at the end of February, whereas private investment remained low. On the stability front, the inflation rate turned into negative due to the plunge in global oil price and fresh food prices. Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose from the previous month.

Details of the economic conditions are as follows;

Agricultural production contracted at a higher rate than the previous month owing to a huge drop in Vannamei shrimp output after the farmers decreased shrimp fry at the end of 2019 as demand and prices contracted. Palm oil output contracted at a slower pace due to entering the seasonal yield period. Rubber output, conversely, increased at a similar growth rate as the previous month. Regarding agricultural prices, it highly decelerated following a contraction in rubber price after the global demand fell as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Also, palm oil price slow downed. However, the Vannamei shrimp price slightly picked up as the output declined. As a result of the deceleration in prices and the contraction in production, farm income turned negative from the previous month.

The number of foreign tourist arrivals plummeted by more than 70% from the same period last year which was a higher pace than the previous month, following a sharp decline in all major tourists, including the number of Russian tourists after trending up since the end of last year. The reduction was resulted from many countries implementing travel restrictions, including flight cancellations due to the outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic.

The value of merchandise export slumped further from the previous month as the COVID-19 outbreak severely affected external demand, contributed to a contraction in manufacturing production. Weaker demand from Malaysia and China lowered the production of processed rubber, including rubber latex, block and mixture rubber. The production of processed and frozen seafood also shrank, especially frozen cuttlefish product, as the fallout of COVID-19 outbreak caused Chinese, Japanese and US suppliers decided to postpone shipment. The production and export of processed