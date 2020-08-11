Press Release on Turkish Lira Liquidity Management (2020-43)

Press Release on Turkish Lira Liquidity Management

11 August 2020, No: 2020-43

Liquidity limits offered to Primary Dealers in the framework of Open Market Operations (OMOs) will be reduced to zero effective from 12 August 2020.

