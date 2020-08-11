Log in
Press Release on Turkish Lira Liquidity Management (2020-43)

08/11/2020 | 07:09am BST

Press Release on Turkish Lira Liquidity Management

11 August 2020, No: 2020-43

Liquidity limits offered to Primary Dealers in the framework of Open Market Operations (OMOs) will be reduced to zero effective from 12 August 2020.

Contact

For further information, you may send an e-mail to basin@tcmb.gov.tr.

Türkiye Cumhuriyet Merkez Bankası

(Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey)

Head Office

Hacı Bayram Mah. İstiklal Cad. No:10 06050

Ulus Altındağ Ankara 0312 507 50 00

www.tcmb.gov.tr

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 06:08:20 UTC
