Press Release on Turkish Lira Liquidity Management (2020-43)

Press Release on Turkish Lira Liquidity Management
11 August 2020, No: 2020-43
Liquidity limits offered to Primary Dealers in the framework of Open Market Operations (OMOs) will be reduced to zero effective from 12 August 2020.
