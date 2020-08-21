Press Release on Turkish QR Code Rules and Principles (2020-52)

Press Release on Turkish QR Code Rules and Principles

21 August 2020, No: 2020-52

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) has established Turkey's QR code standards as part of intentional efforts to support innovative methods of executing and handling payments.

National rules and principles for the standardized "TR QR Code" aim to enhance the use of a common QR code in retail payments, initiate practical, easier, more efficient and safer payments, and thus help to reduce use of physical cash in the form of banknotes.

Against this backdrop, a standard QR code structure and set of rules have been established to enable interoperability by using a common language among payment system operators within the payments infrastructure ecosystem, support all sorts of initiatives from innovators, and contribute to the widespread acceptance of QR codes in the form of digital payments.

This initiative is also directed to support the use of contactless and electronic payment methods, whose importance has been increasing because of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic that affected the whole financial provisions in the world during and beyond 2020.

The "Regulation on the Generation and Use of TR QR Code in Payment Services" including its annex "TR QR Code Rules and Principles" prepared as part of the same initiatives have entered into force following their publication in the Official Gazette No. 31220 dated 21 August 2020.

