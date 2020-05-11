Press Release on Workers' Remittances (11-05-2020)

External Relations Department
Press Release on Workers' Remittances
The Workers' Remittances received during July - April FY20 amounted to US $ 18,781.6 million recording an increase US $ 980.6 million or 5.5 percent over remittances received during July
- April FY19 (US $ 17,801.0 million).
Workers' remittances during April 2020 amounted to US $ 1,790.0 million recording a decrease of US $ 104.4 million or 5.5 percent over remittance received during previous month (March 2020, US $ 1,894.4 million).
The remittances during April 2020 (US $ 1,790.0 million) increased by US $ 19.8 million or 1.1 percent over remittance received during corresponding month of FY 19 (US $ 1,770.2 million).
During April 2020, larger amounts of Workers' Remittances are received from Saudi Arabia (US $ 451.4 million), USA (US $ 401.9 million), UAE (US $ 353.8 million) and UK (US $ 226.6 million) recording an increase of 14.0 percent for USA whereas a decrease of 0.2 percent, 15.8 percent and 8.8 percent for Saudi Arabia, UAE and UK respectively as compared to March 2020.
