Press Release on Workers' Remittances (11-05-2020)

External Relations Department

Press Release on Workers' Remittances

The Workers' Remittances received during July - April FY20 amounted to US $ 18,781.6 million recording an increase US $ 980.6 million or 5.5 percent over remittances received during July

- April FY19 (US $ 17,801.0 million).

Workers' remittances during April 2020 amounted to US $ 1,790.0 million recording a decrease of US $ 104.4 million or 5.5 percent over remittance received during previous month (March 2020, US $ 1,894.4 million).

The remittances during April 2020 (US $ 1,790.0 million) increased by US $ 19.8 million or 1.1 percent over remittance received during corresponding month of FY 19 (US $ 1,770.2 million).