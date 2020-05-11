Log in
Press Release on Workers' Remittances (11-05-2020)

05/11/2020 | 10:59am EDT

External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2020‐51

May 11, 2020

Press Release on Workers' Remittances

  1. The Workers' Remittances received during July - April FY20 amounted to US $ 18,781.6 million recording an increase US $ 980.6 million or 5.5 percent over remittances received during July
    - April FY19 (US $ 17,801.0 million).
  2. Workers' remittances during April 2020 amounted to US $ 1,790.0 million recording a decrease of US $ 104.4 million or 5.5 percent over remittance received during previous month (March 2020, US $ 1,894.4 million).
  3. The remittances during April 2020 (US $ 1,790.0 million) increased by US $ 19.8 million or 1.1 percent over remittance received during corresponding month of FY 19 (US $ 1,770.2 million).
  4. During April 2020, larger amounts of Workers' Remittances are received from Saudi Arabia (US $ 451.4 million), USA (US $ 401.9 million), UAE (US $ 353.8 million) and UK (US $ 226.6 million) recording an increase of 14.0 percent for USA whereas a decrease of 0.2 percent, 15.8 percent and 8.8 percent for Saudi Arabia, UAE and UK respectively as compared to March 2020.

*****************

Page 1

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 14:58:04 UTC
