Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Press Release on the Issue of 10 Turkish lira Banknotes of E9 Series, Version IV (2020-25)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 11:58am EDT

Press Release on the Issue of 10 Turkish lira Banknotes of E9 Series, Version IV

29 April 2020, No: 2020-25

As per the authorization given to the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey by Law No. 1211, 10 TL banknotes of E9 series, version IV will be put into circulation as of 4 May 2020.

Compared to 10 TL banknotes of E9 series, version I, II and III in circulation, the signatures on 10 TL banknotes of version IV have been rearranged to include Governor Murat Uysal's and Deputy Governor Dr. Emrah Şener's signatures.

Except for the signatures, the new banknotes will be identical to version I, II and III banknotes with regard to their dimensions, obverse and reverse compositions, general features and appearances.

Version I, II, III and IV banknotes will be in circulation concurrently. An announcement regarding 100 TL banknotes of version IV will be made at a later date.

Contact

For further information, you may send an e-mail to basin@tcmb.gov.tr.

Türkiye Cumhuriyet Merkez Bankası

(Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey)

Head Office

Hacı Bayram Mahallesi

İstiklal Caddesi 10 06050 Ulus Altındağ / Ankara

+90 (312) 507 50 00

www.tcmb.gov.tr

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 15:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:16pPRESS RELEASE : BIGBEN: 2019/20 Annual Résults
GL
12:16pResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Online Education Market In India 2020-2024 | Increased Penetration of Internet and Smartphones to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
12:14pHELLA KGAA HUECK & CO : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
12:13pL'OREAL : Annual General Meeting of Tuesday 30 June 2020
PU
12:12pMAINSTAY MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL : Announces Date for Court Hearing
BU
12:11pBETTERLIFE PHARMA : IIROC Trade Resumption - BETR
AQ
12:08pNOS SGPS S A : 25-05-20 - NOS informs on General Shareholders Meeting
PU
12:07pKAHOOT : Notice of Annual General Meeting
AQ
12:05pABIVAX : publishes universal registration document 2020 'Document d'Enregistrement Universel'
EQ
12:05pBURKHALTER GROUP : Board of Directors keeps to dividend proposal of CHF 3.70 per share
TE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa and German government agree $9.8 billion rescue package
2RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
3BAYER AG : BAYER : says it makes progress in settlement talks over weedkiller
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Lagardere Shares Soar on Founding Family's Deal With LVMH Boss
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Malabu Scandal - Groups Caution Nigerian Media On Partisan, Unprof..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group