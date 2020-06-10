Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Press ReleaseCreative Thinking Required in Next Round of UI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 10:18am EDT
Creative Thinking Required in Next Round of UI The role of unemployment insurance is vital and nuanced

Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), Vice President, Workforce, Evan Armstrong issued the following statement in advance of the Senate Finance Committee hearing on Unemployment Insurance During COVID-19: The CARES Act and the Role of Unemployment Insurance During the Pandemic:

'As the economy reopens across the country, the role of unemployment insurance is vital and nuanced. Leading retailers commend the Committee for closely examining unemployment insurance and supplemental payments that are helping individuals bridge the gap during this pandemic. Our hope is that these programs will be designed to strongly encourage individuals who have the opportunity to return to work to do so, while still supporting individuals who continue to lack work options provide for their families. This will require creative solutions and new thinking specifically around part-time work and how this impacts eligibility to unemployment insurance. Leading retailers want nothing more than to welcome all of their associates back to work but the realities of the pandemic mean that this may happen gradually. Support programs need to be designed to incentivize all types of private sector work while recognizing that many may still need support until more work becomes available as the economy rebounds.'

###

RILA is the US trade association for leading retailers. We convene decision-makers, advocate for the industry, and promote operational excellence and innovation. Our aim is to elevate a dynamic industry by transforming the environment in which retailers operate.

RILA members include more than 200 retailers, product manufacturers, and service suppliers, which together account for more than $1.5 trillion in annual sales, millions of American jobs, and more than 100,000 stores, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers domestically and abroad.

Tags
  • Human Resources
  • Public Policy
  • Finance

Disclaimer

Retail Industry Leaders Association published this content on 09 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 14:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:38aCYTODYN : Drs. Pourhassan and Kelly of CytoDyn to Hold Conference Call to Provide Updates on COVID-19 Phase 2 and 3 Trials
AQ
10:38aDESTINY PHARMA : Destiny Pharma awarded grant to fund collaboration with Cardiff University targeting fungal infections
AQ
10:38aELI LILLY AND : Evox therapeutics announces a multi-target rna interference and antisense research collaboration and license agreement with lilly
AQ
10:38aMERCK : Provides Update on Phase 3 KEYNOTE-361 Trial Evaluating KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as Monotherapy and in Combination with Chemotherapy
AQ
10:38aOASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL AB : - Invitation to presentation of Oasmia's Year End Report 2019/2020 on June 18, 2020
AQ
10:38aCAN FITE BIOPHARMA : Following Pre-IND Guidance from FDA Can-Fite to Advance Piclidenoson into Phase II COVID-19 Trial in the U.S
AQ
10:38aAFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces capital raising to support liquidity and optimise capital structure
AQ
10:38aREVIVE THERAPEUTICS : Provides Update on Discussions with Health Canada in Pre-CTA Meeting
AQ
10:38aMALLINCKRODT : Completes Rolling Submission of Biologics License Application for StrataGraft Regenerative Skin Tissue to U.S. Food and Drug Administration
AQ
10:38aKARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS : Announces Dosing of First Patient in a Phase 1/2 Study of Selinexor in Combination with Standard of Care Therapy
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
3SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC : Landlords Sue Stores for Unpaid Rent -- WSJ
4NIKOLA : NIKOLA : Correction to the Nikola Article
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT : Buy rating from UBS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group