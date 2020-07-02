Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Press ReleaseLeading Retailers Welcome USMCA Implementation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 10:19am EDT
Leading Retailers Welcome USMCA Implementation Urge Administration to Finalize Additional Trade Deals

The Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) president Brian Dodge issued the following statement ahead of the new trade deal with Mexico and Canada (USMCA) entering into force on July 1:

'The new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement strengthens two of our most important trading relationships and creates certainty for retailers to invest, plan for the future, create jobs, and provide consumers with the widest possible selection of affordable and quality products. Never has that been more important than during the economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak.

'To build on today's momentum, leading retailers call on the President to finalize additional trade deals that remove tariff and non-tariff barriers, open markets to American products, and improve U.S. competitiveness globally. Removing tariffs would deliver a much-needed boost in liquidity that retailers will use to rehire and rebuild. We urge the Administration to move expeditiously on trade agreements to help get the economy back on track.'

###

RILA is the US trade association for leading retailers. We convene decision-makers, advocate for the industry, and promote operational excellence and innovation. Our aim is to elevate a dynamic industry by transforming the environment in which retailers operate.

RILA members include more than 200 retailers, product manufacturers, and service suppliers, which together account for more than $1.5 trillion in annual sales, millions of American jobs, and more than 100,000 stores, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers domestically and abroad.

Tags
  • International Trade
  • Public Policy
  • Supply Chain

Disclaimer

Retail Industry Leaders Association published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 14:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:36aNATIONAL BANK : Ukraine's central banker chief steps down citing pressure
AQ
10:36aIntermediate Capital Group plc
AQ
10:36aIDEANOMICS : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ideanomics, Inc. - IDEX
PR
10:36aTRANSPLACE : Extends its Logistics Platform to Integrate with Other TMS Providers
BU
10:32aPEXIP : Video Communications Company, Pexip, Announces Continued Strong Sales Growth for Q2 2020
AQ
10:31aPEXIP : Video Communications Company, Pexip, Announces Continued Strong Sales Growth for Q2 2020
AQ
10:31aTARGA RESOURCES : Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index
PR
10:31aGreen Star Products To Hold Stockholders Meeting
GL
10:30aSPAREBANK 1 NORD-NORGE : Successful issuance of inaugural Senior Non-Preferred Bond in NOK
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's 'jaw-dropping' second-quarter deliveries send shares surging
2GLENCORE PLC : Production halted at Astron Energy's South African refinery after fire
3UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Sells Bad-Loan Portfolio to Banca Ifis
4TELADOC HEALTH, INC. : Teladoc Health Completes Acquisition of InTouch Health, Creating Single Virtual Care De..
5DANONE : DANONE : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group