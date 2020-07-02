Press ReleaseLeading Retailers Welcome USMCA Implementation

By [ Brian Dodge ]

Washington, DC

07/01/2020

The Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) president Brian Dodge issued the following statement ahead of the new trade deal with Mexico and Canada (USMCA) entering into force on July 1:

'The new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement strengthens two of our most important trading relationships and creates certainty for retailers to invest, plan for the future, create jobs, and provide consumers with the widest possible selection of affordable and quality products. Never has that been more important than during the economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak.

'To build on today's momentum, leading retailers call on the President to finalize additional trade deals that remove tariff and non-tariff barriers, open markets to American products, and improve U.S. competitiveness globally. Removing tariffs would deliver a much-needed boost in liquidity that retailers will use to rehire and rebuild. We urge the Administration to move expeditiously on trade agreements to help get the economy back on track.'

###

International Trade

Public Policy

Supply Chain