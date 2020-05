Press ReleaseRILA Grows BOD, Retailers Focused on COVID-19 Collaboration

By [ Brian Dodge ]

Washington, DC

05/08/2020

Mary Dillon, Chief Executive Officer, Ulta Beauty (Chairperson)

Todd Vasos, Chief Executive Officer, Dollar General Corporation (Vice Chairman)

Richard Johnson, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Foot Locker, Inc. (Treasurer)

Alexander Gourlay, Co-Chief Operating Officer, Walgreens Boot Alliance and President, Walgreen Co. (Secretary)

Brian Cornell, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Target Corporation (Immediate Past Chairman)

Timothy Baer, Partner, TRB Partners, LLC (Counsel to the Board)

Corie Barry, Chief Executive Officer, Best Buy Co., Inc.

Chip Bergh, President & Chief Executive Officer, Levi Strauss

Dagmar Boggs, Chief Retail Sales & Bottler Operations Officer, The Coca-Cola Company

Mark Breitbard, President & Chief Executive Officer, Banana Republic, Gap Inc.

Martin Butler, Vice President, Consumer Industry Leader, USA, IBM Corporation

Michael Duffy, Chief Executive Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.

Marvin Ellison, President & Chief Executive Officer, Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Fabian Garcia, President, North America, Unilever

Alan Hoskins, President & Chief Executive Officer, Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Joe Jensen, Vice President & General Manager, Retail Solutions Division, Intel Corporation

Richard Keyes, President & Chief Executive Officer, Meijer, Inc.

Craig Menear, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President, The Home Depot, Inc.

Steve Rendle, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, VF Corporation

William Rhodes, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, AutoZone, Inc.

J.K. Symancyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, PetSmart, Inc.

Jill Soltau, Chief Executive Officer, JCPenney

Jill Standish, Senior Managing Director, Global Retail Consulting Practice, Accenture

Brian Dodge, President, RILA

Today the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) held its semi-annual Board of Directors meeting and welcomed JCPenney CEO Jill Soltau and Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh as new board members.RILA's Board of Directors shapes the Association's focus areas each year, providing expert guidance and leadership on the retail industry's key challenges and opportunities. As the industry and broader economy navigates the public health crisis of COVID-19, the Board, along with an expanded network of retail CEOs, has been instrumental in shaping the industry's response. A recent output of this cross-functional work is RILA's Blueprint for Shopping Safe , which outlines key measures retailers are taking to keep customers and employees safe, as well as a three-phased recommended approach to reopening.said Mary Dillon, chief executive officer, Ulta Beauty and RILA chairpersonsaid RILA President Brian Dodge.The 2020 RILA Board of Directors:RILA is the US trade association for leading retailers. We convene decision-makers, advocate for the industry, and promote operational excellence and innovation. Our aim is to reimagine and transform the retail ecosystem - and equip leading retailers to succeed in it.RILA members include more than 200 retailers, product manufacturers, and service suppliers, which together account for more than $1.5 trillion in annual sales, millions of American jobs, and more than 100,000 stores, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers domestically and abroad.