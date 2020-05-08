Press ReleaseRILA Grows BOD, Retailers Focused on COVID-19 Collaboration

Log in
05/08/2020 | 01:59pm EDT
RILA Grows BOD, Retailers Focused on COVID-19 Collaboration JCPenney and Levi Strauss CEOs Join Association Board Today the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) held its semi-annual Board of Directors meeting and welcomed JCPenney CEO Jill Soltau and Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh as new board members.

RILA's Board of Directors shapes the Association's focus areas each year, providing expert guidance and leadership on the retail industry's key challenges and opportunities. As the industry and broader economy navigates the public health crisis of COVID-19, the Board, along with an expanded network of retail CEOs, has been instrumental in shaping the industry's response. A recent output of this cross-functional work is RILA's Blueprint for Shopping Safe, which outlines key measures retailers are taking to keep customers and employees safe, as well as a three-phased recommended approach to reopening.

'The opportunity to convene retail's top leaders to discuss the future of our industry is particularly valuable right not as we all operate under unique circumstances,' said Mary Dillon, chief executive officer, Ulta Beauty and RILA chairperson. 'We all share the goal of keeping our guests, associates and communities safe, and through the RILA Board, we can work together to create actionable ways forward that strengthen the likelihood of success for all.'

'RILA has always relied heavily on our Board of Directors, not only to inform our current advocacy work, but to collaborate and anticipate challenges on the horizon,' said RILA President Brian Dodge. 'Nobody had a playbook for 2020 and the COVID-19 crisis, but it has become especially apparent to us throughout the current crisis just how fortunate we are to be able to tap into the expertise and leadership around our table, and channel that peer to peer collaboration on solutions that will impact the entire economy.'

The 2020 RILA Board of Directors:
  • Mary Dillon, Chief Executive Officer, Ulta Beauty (Chairperson)
  • Todd Vasos, Chief Executive Officer, Dollar General Corporation (Vice Chairman)
  • Richard Johnson, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Foot Locker, Inc. (Treasurer)
  • Alexander Gourlay, Co-Chief Operating Officer, Walgreens Boot Alliance and President, Walgreen Co. (Secretary)
  • Brian Cornell, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Target Corporation (Immediate Past Chairman)
  • Timothy Baer, Partner, TRB Partners, LLC (Counsel to the Board)
  • Corie Barry, Chief Executive Officer, Best Buy Co., Inc.
  • Chip Bergh, President & Chief Executive Officer, Levi Strauss
  • Dagmar Boggs, Chief Retail Sales & Bottler Operations Officer, The Coca-Cola Company
  • Mark Breitbard, President & Chief Executive Officer, Banana Republic, Gap Inc.
  • Martin Butler, Vice President, Consumer Industry Leader, USA, IBM Corporation
  • Michael Duffy, Chief Executive Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.
  • Marvin Ellison, President & Chief Executive Officer, Lowe's Companies, Inc.
  • Fabian Garcia, President, North America, Unilever
  • Alan Hoskins, President & Chief Executive Officer, Energizer Holdings, Inc.
  • Joe Jensen, Vice President & General Manager, Retail Solutions Division, Intel Corporation
  • Richard Keyes, President & Chief Executive Officer, Meijer, Inc.
  • Craig Menear, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President, The Home Depot, Inc.
  • Steve Rendle, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, VF Corporation
  • William Rhodes, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, AutoZone, Inc.
  • J.K. Symancyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, PetSmart, Inc.
  • Jill Soltau, Chief Executive Officer, JCPenney
  • Jill Standish, Senior Managing Director, Global Retail Consulting Practice, Accenture
  • Brian Dodge, President, RILA
###

RILA is the US trade association for leading retailers. We convene decision-makers, advocate for the industry, and promote operational excellence and innovation. Our aim is to reimagine and transform the retail ecosystem - and equip leading retailers to succeed in it.

RILA members include more than 200 retailers, product manufacturers, and service suppliers, which together account for more than $1.5 trillion in annual sales, millions of American jobs, and more than 100,000 stores, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers domestically and abroad.

  • Retail

Disclaimer

Retail Industry Leaders Association published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 17:58:10 UTC
