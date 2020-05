Press ReleaseSafety, Confidence, Creativity Key to Restoring Paychecks

By [ Michael Hanson ]

Washington, DC

05/21/2020

###

Retail Industry Leaders Association



is the US trade association for leading retailers. We convene decision-makers, advocate for the industry, and promote operational excellence and innovation. Our aim is to elevate a dynamic industry by transforming the environment in which retailers operate.RILA members include more than 200 retailers, product manufacturers, and service suppliers, which together account for more than $1.5 trillion in annual sales, millions of American jobs, and more than 100,000 stores, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers domestically and abroad. RILA is the US trade association for leading retailers. We convene decision-makers, advocate for the industry, and promote operational excellence and innovation. Our aim is to elevate a dynamic industry by transforming the environment in which retailers operate.RILA members include more than 200 retailers, product manufacturers, and service suppliers, which together account for more than $1.5 trillion in annual sales, millions of American jobs, and more than 100,000 stores, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers domestically and abroad.

Public Policy

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Retail Industry Leaders Association published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 18:59:08 UTC

Today the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) sent a letter to Congress urging lawmakers to pass bipartisan legislation that restores confidence, rebuilds the U.S. economy, and helps over two million retail employees get back to work.said Michael Hanson, RILA senior executive vice president, public affairs.In addition to recommendations that will build confidence and promote a safe reopening of the economy, retailers are also urging Congress to think outside the box when it comes to transitioning furloughed and unemployed workers back into the economy.said Hanson.As leading retailers forge forward and bring people back to work, it is also critical that they are protected against unwarranted and frivolous lawsuits. RILA supports the enactment of commonsense liability protections that shield retailers from baseless claims while allowing legitimate claims of actual misconduct to move forward.