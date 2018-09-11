Log in
Press Releases: Attack on Libya's National Oil Corporation

09/11/2018 | 04:22am CEST

The United States strongly condemns today's terrorist attack against Libya's National Oil Corporation in Tripoli, an assault against one of the country's most vital economic institutions. We offer condolences to the families of the victims and wish a quick recovery for those injured. We commend the efforts of the Government of National Accord to restore security and ensure that the National Oil Corporation is able to fulfill its mandate on behalf of all Libyans.

We stand in solidarity with the National Oil Corporation and all Libyans as they fight against terrorism and for a better and prosperous future. Libyan oil facilities, production, and revenues belong to the Libyan people. The National Oil Corporation and all sovereign state institutions must be allowed to work on behalf of all Libyans, free of threat and intimidation. Libya's oil resources must remain under the exclusive control of the legitimate National Oil Corporation and the sole oversight of the Government of National Accord, as outlined in UN Security Council Resolutions 2259 (2015), 2278 (2016), and 2362 (2017).

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of State published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 02:21:08 UTC
