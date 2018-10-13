Press Releases: Deputy Secretary Sullivan's Meeting With Bahraini Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Heather Nauert:‎

Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan met today in Manama with Bahraini Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa. The Deputy Secretary expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for Bahrain's strong partnership with the United States.

The Deputy Secretary and the Prime Minister discussed the importance of a united GCC to advance prosperity, security, and stability in the region. The Deputy Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed U.S.-Bahrain counterterrorism cooperation, countering the Iranian regime's malign influence in the region and other bilateral and regional issues.

Deputy Secretary Sullivan also had the opportunity to meet with Bahraini Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Mubarak al-Khalifa, Bahraini Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, and Bahraini Chief of Public Security Tariq Al Hassan to discuss a number of important topics.