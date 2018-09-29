Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Press Releases: Deputy Secretary Sullivan's Meeting With CARICOM Foreign Ministers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 01:07am CEST

The below is attributable to State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert:

On September 27, Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan hosted a meeting with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Jamaican Foreign Minister and CARICOM Chair Kamina Johnson-Smith led the CARICOM delegation, joined by CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque.

Deputy Secretary Sullivan and CARICOM resolved to strengthen their engagement, work together to protect their region and peoples, and promote mutual interests to pursue a shared vision of a secure, prosperous, and democratic Western Hemisphere together. In furtherance of this objective, the Deputy Secretary announced $2 million to be allocated to the Caribbean Energy Security Initiative to identify projects where U.S. development finance can spur private sector investment throughout the Caribbean energy sector.

The United States and the CARICOM Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to forging stronger bonds in security, diplomacy, prosperity, energy, education, and health, which comprise the six pillars of Caribbean 2020, the comprehensive roadmap for U.S.-Caribbean engagement. They focused on ways to enhance cooperation and increase partnerships. Topics included expanding economic prosperity and energy security, combatting transnational criminal organizations, improving citizen security, and supporting emergency response and preparedness for natural disasters.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of State published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 23:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:42aWall Street flat; Italy budget woes hit Europe, boost dollar
RE
01:37aWORLD BANK : Saint Lucia to Improve its Health Coverage
PU
01:32aCOURTING CANADA, U.S. AND MEXICO CANCEL PLANS TO PUBLISH NAFTA TEXTS : sources
RE
01:32aMexican president-elect insists on trilateral NAFTA as U.S.-Mexico text awaited
RE
01:32aMexico's president-elect says still time for Canada to join updated NAFTA
RE
01:12aMSHA MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION : Awards $250,000 in 2018 Brookwood-Sago Grants
PU
01:12aOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President-elect López Obrador of Mexico
PU
01:10aPoint72 sexism case to be arbitrated, lawsuit is dismissed
RE
01:07aWall Street flat; Italy budget woes hit Europe, boost dollar
RE
01:07aPRESS RELEASES : Deputy Secretary Sullivan's Meeting With CARICOM Foreign Ministers
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk may settle SEC lawsuit but ready for fight -sources
2Mexican president-elect insists on trilateral NAFTA as U.S.-Mexico text awaited
3ALPHABET : Google CEO will testify before House on bias accusations
4Tesla's Musk may settle SEC lawsuit but ready for fight - sources
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : says big breach exposed 50 million accounts to full takeover

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.