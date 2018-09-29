Press Releases: Deputy Secretary Sullivan's Meeting With CARICOM Foreign Ministers

The below is attributable to State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert:

On September 27, Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan hosted a meeting with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. Jamaican Foreign Minister and CARICOM Chair Kamina Johnson-Smith led the CARICOM delegation, joined by CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque.

Deputy Secretary Sullivan and CARICOM resolved to strengthen their engagement, work together to protect their region and peoples, and promote mutual interests to pursue a shared vision of a secure, prosperous, and democratic Western Hemisphere together. In furtherance of this objective, the Deputy Secretary announced $2 million to be allocated to the Caribbean Energy Security Initiative to identify projects where U.S. development finance can spur private sector investment throughout the Caribbean energy sector.

The United States and the CARICOM Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to forging stronger bonds in security, diplomacy, prosperity, energy, education, and health, which comprise the six pillars of Caribbean 2020, the comprehensive roadmap for U.S.-Caribbean engagement. They focused on ways to enhance cooperation and increase partnerships. Topics included expanding economic prosperity and energy security, combatting transnational criminal organizations, improving citizen security, and supporting emergency response and preparedness for natural disasters.