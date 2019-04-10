Press Releases: Deputy Secretary Sullivan's Meeting With Tunisian Foreign Minister Jhinaoui

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan met today with Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui in Washington, D.C. The Deputy Secretary and the Foreign Minister committed to continuing the strong partnership between the United States and Tunisia. They also discussed U.S. assistance programs to support Tunisia's security needs, economic reform goals, and continued democratic transition.

Deputy Secretary Sullivan and Foreign Minister Jhinaoui planned for upcoming engagements, including Trade and Investment Framework Agreement talks, the second U.S.-Tunisia Joint Economic Commission, and the U.S.-Tunisian Strategic Dialogue.