Press Releases: Deputy Secretary Sullivan's Meeting With the U.S.-South Africa Working Group on African and Global Issues

03/16/2019 | 12:04pm EDT

The below is attributable to Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino:

Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan led the U.S. delegation to the U.S.-South Africa Working Group on Africa and Global Issues. Deputy Secretary Sullivan and Director General Mahoai discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation, as well as issues on the United Nations Security Council agenda. The Deputy Secretary emphasized the importance of advancing the bilateral trade relationship and expanding commercial ties between the United States and South Africa.

They also discussed regional and global peace and security, including developments in Zimbabwe, Venezuela, Iran, and North Korea. The United States and South Africa pledged to continue pursuing their shared goals of peace and prosperity on the African continent and around the world.

Disclaimer

U.S. Department of State published this content on 16 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2019 16:03:05 UTC
